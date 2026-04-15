If you’re going to have your lens hood smashed by a wayward football, it might as well be from the GOAT, Lionel Messi

Sports photographers often risk pricier gear for a good vantage point from the sidelines – and one photographer just found his gear on the wrong end of a Lionel Messi shot.

If you know even a little bit about soccer, you’ll have heard of Messi. Whether you think the FC Barcelona alumnus and current Inter Miami forward is the GOAT or not (I’m looking at you CR7 fans!), there’s no denying that he’s immortalized on the beautiful game’s Mount Rushmore alongside Pelé and Maradona (fourth place is up for grabs – I vote George Best).

So, when I came across a video shot by @manuelamoretta on the Daily Mail Sport’s Instagram, showing the Argentine forward smashing a shot past the post and straight into the path of a hapless photographer, I couldn't help but think to myself – I’d be getting that lens hood framed!

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It looks like the poor photographer took it on the chin (or the lens…) and thankfully, it looks like the lens and camera weren't damaged. Still, official lens hoods can be expensive in their own right, and I couldn’t help noticing some of the comments downplaying the moment because of the existence of camera insurance. But broken equipment for a working photographer is no joke. Sure, you’d expect the kit to be insured, but even the best camera insurance in the world isn’t going to result in a replacement mid-game.

Thankfully, it looks like the lens hood took the brunt of the impact. I also noticed that the photographer had a second setup, and while professionals often use a two-camera setup to switch seamlessly between a pair of lenses, having a second camera and lens also serves as a vital backup should the worst happen.

Ultimately, though, the main thing is that the photographer wasn't harmed. I'm sure they'll be regaling friends and family about the time they weathered a full-pelt shot from ‘Leo’ Messi for years to come. As one commenter suggested: “Sell that on eBay.” But, frankly, if that happened to me, I'd keep that smashed lens hood in a place of honor on the mantle.

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