Annie Leibovitz captures the official portrait photographs for the new series of TV drama 'The Chosen'

Renowned portrait photographer Annie Leibovitz may have just captured her holiest subjects yet, lending her iconic visual storytelling to The Chosen: Last Supper, the fifth season of the popular historical drama The Chosen.

The Chosen is a historical drama based on the life of Jesus Christ, told through the eyes of his disciples and those who knew him. Set against the backdrop of first-century Israel under Roman rule, the series aims to provide an intimate portrayal of the story of Jesus and his revolutionary teachings. Season 5 focuses on Holy Week, 'the most pivotal week in Christian history', and will premiere in theatres on March 28.

The Chosen: Last Supper Part Two and Part Three posters with key art by Annie Leibovitz (Image credit: 5&2 Studios / Annie Leibovitz)

The series’ creator and executive producer, Dallas Jenkins, along with lead actor Jonathan Roumie, unveiled the remarkable key art in Times Square, showcasing Leibovitz’s signature cinematic style. Known for her ability to capture the spirit of cultural and historical figures through her images, Leibovitz brings her keen eye for emotion and depth to this highly anticipated season.

"I admire what Dallas Jenkins is doing so much... He is the artist of our time doing the Bible," said Leibovitz, highlighting her enthusiasm for the project.

Jenkins, in turn, expressed the significance of her involvement, stating, "What makes her work so extraordinary is she tells stories – in seconds – and then you look deeper and you find more. And we're trying to tell stories of some of the most iconic people who ever lived. They actually lived and breathed and had fear and doubt and felt things like joy and betrayal. So in a season like this, where you see all of those things, it felt like the season that was in need of someone most like her to communicate that photographically. When she agreed to do it, we knew that it was going to elevate the show and bring something to it with her portraits that we can't do."

Above: The trailer for The Chosen: Last Supper

The release strategy for The Chosen: Last Supper includes a four-week theatrical run across the U.S. and Canada, with episodes rolling out in three parts. Global audiences will also have the opportunity to experience the series on the big screen beginning April 10, with premieres scheduled in Brazil, Spain, and Mexico. Following its theatrical run, the season will be released on streaming platforms later in 2025.

