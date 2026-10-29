Capture One listens to photographers and releases a fresh update for its desktop and mobile editing versions

Capture One just released updates for its popular desktop and mobile photo editing and raw processing platforms. Portrait photographers, as well as editorial and fashion shooters, are gaining more control, while clever tools will save time in post-production.

The standout updates of the Capture One 16.9 desktop and 4.2 mobile version include new Skin Tone Retouching and Stray Hair Removal, a redesigned Advanced Color Editor, Assisted Review improvements, Multi-User Sessions out of Beta and the new support for two cameras.

CEO Rafael Orta says, "We are building toward a future where the photographer is the author, not an algorithm. Our tools fade into the background so photographers can lead." – With this update, Capture One proves once again that photographers' voices get heard, and that improvements are carefully tailored to enhance the workflow of creators worldwide.

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Capture One launches new Retouching Tools, for example the Retouch Stray Hair Tool (Image credit: Capture One)

New tools: Stray Hair Removal, Skin Tone Retouching, and Body Skin Retouching

Theis Karger Philipsen, Senior Principal Software Engineer, on the development of Stray Hair Removal: "Portrait and headshot photographers kept asking us to solve this inside Capture One, instead of having to jump to another tool. Turned out to be a genuinely fun problem to tackle.

"We started by training the model on mannequin heads in different wigs, then moved on to real hair once it matured. Stray hair means something different in every photo, and artistic intent makes it close to impossible to know which hairs are ‘wanted.’

Body Skin Retouching in Capture One (Image credit: Capture One)

"So instead of trying to automate every judgment call, we built in sliders and a protection brush to keep the creative decisions with the photographer.

"We wanted to launch this feature in one of our spring releases, then pulled it a few weeks before launch because the model wasn’t where we wanted it.

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"We spent the summer refining it, with professional headshot and portrait photographers alpha testing along the way. This is our first version, and the wigs are still sitting on my desk as I am waiting for feedback from our users as they start working with it.”

Redesigned Advanced Color Editor

New Target picker and redesigned color wheel, to move any color to any other color in a few clicks

Add exact RGB and HSL target values to match the products exact reference color

new Uniformity control adds

Discover the new accuracy functions in Capture One's Color Editor (Image credit: Capture One)

The feature is available on desktop only

Daniele Brazzolotto, Product Manager for the Advanced Color Editor updates: "For this release we have redesigned one of our most powerful tools, used by photographers who take color seriously.

"We made the Advanced Color Editor more capable by adding a Target picker and a redesigned color wheel that let you move any color to any other in a few clicks. On set, that lets a digitech show a client how a prop or product would look in a different tone while the shoot is still running, so decisions happen in the moment instead of in post.

"The redesign also reads more clearly, helping newer users build confidence faster.

"Typing exact RGB or HSL values adds precision that wasn't possible before, letting e-commerce photographers and colorists match a product to its reference color without guessing, and keeping that match consistent. With Uniformity adding a further layer of control.

"We built this for users who want to control color at a higher level."

Multi-User Sessions out of Beta

Out of Beta: Multi-User Sessions (desktop only)

Now more stable and ready for daily production work, the Multi-User Sessions gained extra features that studio teams have asked for.

Collaborators are now being able to export images, and by turning on Follow, Capture One tracks the latest image in the session automatically.

There is also a new indicator to show the sync status of the images in the session.

Assisted Review (desktop only): Focus and closed eyes are now marked for each face, directly in the Viewer

Base Characteristics (desktop only): The tool is easier to read, and now shows only the settings that apply to the current image.

Source Filename Token (desktop only): Name output files after the original filename.

Camera Support: Support for the Nikon Z5 IIC and OM System PEN

A free 7-day trial is available for new users here. Explore Capture One's current plans and pricing, including a one-time purchase.

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