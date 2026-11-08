Autumn's temporary colors tend to create a busy season for photographers – but I can’t help but both photograph the leaves through my own lens and look for colorful fall photographs from around the world. As I searched for the top nature photos of the week, I wasn’t disappointed.

Depending on the region, early November may bring peak fall colors, or it may mix the last of the fall foliage with the first snowfall. Here are my favorite nature photos this week.

A painterly yellow forest in Germany

(Image credit: Florian Gaertner/Photothek via Getty Images)

A slow half-second shutter speed gives this yellow forest a painterly feel. I love how the leaves are superimposed over the trunks of the trees in this unusual shot. Florian Gaertner took this photograph with the Canon EOS R3 and the RF 16mm f/2.8 STM lens in a forest in Berlin, Germany.

Latest Videos From Digital Camera World Watch full video here:

Fall colors blanket Central Park in NYC

(Image credit: Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu via Getty Images)

New York City’s Central Park stands out in dramatic fall colors with the Manhattan skyline in the distance. This photograph was taken on November 02 by Lokamn Vural Elibol. Peak fall colors are now hitting near New York City, while the northern parts of the state are past peak.

Gold aspen trees mix with early snow

(Image credit: Joy Pan / Getty Images)

In this aerial photograph by Joy Pan, the first snowfall mixes with the last golden aspen leaves in Bishop Creek, California. The aerial view captures contrasting seasons in the Eastern Sierra Nevada. The winding road serves as a leading line, drawing the viewer into the image.

A colorful autumn bridge

(Image credit: Iain Masterton / Alamy)

In this aerial shot, the warm tones of the bridge and buildings at the Kirklee Bridge in the West End of Glasgow, Scotland, match the fall colors. The shot by Ian Masterton is a stunning mix between nature and architecture.

China’s Red Beach

(Image credit: Han Jiajun/VCG via Getty Images)

The seepweed that covers China’s Red Beach doesn’t get its namesake color until the fall months. This photograph by Han Jiajun shows why the Hesi Wetland in Qingdao, Shandong Province, is called the Red Beach. The blue stream and boat add contrast to the dramatic colors in this aerial shot from the 70mm equivalent lens on the DJI Mavic 4 Pro.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

You may also like

Take a look at the best lenses for landscape photography or the best cameras for travel.