Heading out on a wildlife photography hike is my favorite way to unplug – but wildlife photography from around the world enables me to enjoy the animals that I would otherwise not see.

This week, I’ve spotted stunning wildlife photographs ranging from a rescued whale to the perfect mix between wildlife and street photography.

In early November, wildlife in the Northern Hemisphere is preparing for winter – from birds migrating to several species of deer entering their peak mating season. Of course, a backdrop of fall colors doesn’t hurt either.

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These are the best wildlife photos that I’ve spotted this week…

A migratory European Robin

(Image credit: Alper Tuydes / Anadolu / via Getty Images)

As cold weather begins, the population of European Robins in areas with milder climates increases – like this tiny bird that’s ready to weather the winter in Bursa, Turkey.

The region is estimated to host tens of thousands of robins over the winter season. The European Robin, characterized by the bright orange chest, weighs just 15 grams (about half an ounce).

This photograph by Alper Tuydes is expertly timed with the robin’s song.

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An Ibis party

(Image credit: Ronen Tivony/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

The White Ibis is a social bird that typically spends nights in roosts with large numbers of other birds in order to avoid predators.

This photograph by Ronen Tivony is beautifully composed with one ibis coming in for a landing. The photograph was taken at the Wakodahatchee Wetlands in Delray Beach, Florida.

A dramatic whale rescue

(Image credit: Marty MELVILLE / AFP via Getty Images)

In this photograph by Marty Melville, a group of people help aid a pilot whale after a large pod was stranded in Cape Palliser in New Zealand this week.

While a number of the whales, sadly, did not survive, the photograph highlights people coming together to aid the remaining whales. Here, a school group as well as Project Jonah staff helps care for a pilot whale.

When bird photography meets street photography

(Image credit: Moe Zoyari/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

This photograph feels like a collision of bird photography and street photography. The minimalist, geometric composition invites my eye through the entire image.

Wildlife can’t be posed, but this bird feels artfully arranged on the ledge, adding interest to the people walking through the rain. Moe Zoyari took this photo in Istanbul, Turkey.

A sports photographer turns his lens on a Eurasian Curlew

(Image credit: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Last week I was out taking product photos when I was distracted by a river otter – but I’m glad I'm not the only photographer mixing genres.

Richard Heathcote was photographing a Pro-Am ahead of the Abu Dhabi Aldar Championship at the Yas Links Golf Course in the United Arab Emirates when he turned his lens on this Eurasian Curlew.

A bokeh-filled, bird-filled sky

(Image credit: Channa Vision / Alamy)

I love when wildlife photographers take a common bird and elevate it into artwork – which is exactly what I was thinking of when I saw this photo of a flock of seagulls in flight. The warm bokeh adds character and detail to this shot taken in Spain.

An eagle’s catch

(Image credit: Paula Ketz / Alamy)

Photographing an eagle’s hunt is hard to do, which is what drew me to this sharp image by Paula Ketz. The outstretched wings and one talon grab illustrate excellent timing. This white-tailed eagle was photographed in the Netherlands.

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