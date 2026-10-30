Wildlife photography is my self-care – and looking at wildlife photos comes in at a close second. This week, I’ve been inspired by wildlife photographers around the world, from perfectly timed fishing birds to a newly rescued elephant.

These are some of the top wildlife photos that I’ve spotted this week.

A great egret mid-catch

(Image credit: Ronen Tivony/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Getting great wildlife movement requires patience and sometimes a bit of luck. This photo by Ronen Tivony is a perfectly timed shot of a great egret tossing a fish in its mouth – even the water droplets are frozen.

The shot was captured with the Sony A9 II, a high-end flagship mirrorless, and a 400mm lens. A 1/1600 second shutter speed freezes the action.

A bird-filled tree with a rainbow

(Image credit: Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

This shot from Delray Beach, Florida, by Bruce Bennett mixes a variety of dark-colored birds with a spectacular rainbow background. Among the branches are three Anhinga birds and a Boat-tailed Grackle.

Bennett took the shot with the Canon EOS R5 Mark II and the RF 100-500mm f/4.5-7.1 L IS USM lens.

A camouflaged owl tucked in a tree trunk

(Image credit: Alper Tuydes/Anadolu via Getty Images)

This long-eared owl perfectly blends with its background as it sits tucked into the trunk of a fallen tree. The photograph comes from Bursa, Turkiye, by Alper Tuydes. I love how the texture of the tree blends so seamlessly with the owl’s feathers.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

A songbird amid colorful leaves and mushrooms

(Image credit: Paul Sawyer / Alamy)

The colorful background and mushrooms in this photo by Paul Sawyer create a dramatic frame for the great tit (Parus Major) sitting near the water line. The photograph was taken this October in Suffolk, England.

A rescued elephant at a new sanctuary

(Image credit: PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA / AFP via Getty Images)

The elephant in this photo has a name – Julie, a 45-year-old elephant, is the last wild animal to be part of any circus in Portugal. Now, she lives in the Pangea sanctuary in Vila Viçosa, Portugal. The sanctuary is the first large-scale elephant sanctuary in Europe and covers 400 hectares.

Photographer Patricia De Melo Moreria captured the photo.

You may also like

Take a look at the best cameras for wildlife photography, or the best lenses for bird photography.