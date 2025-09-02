Godox launches new Litemons LE series COB lights, promising pro-level video lighting in a compact package

Godox has announced a new range of COB LED lights in its Litemons lineup, the LE200Bi, LE300Bi, and LE600Bi, designed to give creators a combination of punchy output, high color accuracy, and simplified setup.

What stands out immediately is the all-in-one design: unlike many high-powered LED lighting kits that rely on separate power bricks, the LE series integrates everything into the body of the light itself. For those of us who often shoot in tight spaces or need to move gear quickly, that kind of portability and reduced cable clutter is a welcome advantage.

The specs suggest these lights can deliver serious performance. At one meter with a reflector attached, the LE200Bi pushes 57,700 lux, while the LE300Bi reaches 58,900 lux, figures that put them into territory normally reserved for larger and more expensive fixtures.

Godox hasn’t yet published the full lux ratings for the LE600Bi, but as the top model in the lineup, it’s clearly designed to offer even more output, aimed at larger sets or productions where raw power is key.

(Image credit: Godox)

All three lights boast a CRI and TLCI up to 98, which should mean reliable skin tones and faithful color across different setups. For anyone moving between livestreaming, short films, and stills photography, where accuracy and consistency are crucial.

Flexibility also looks to be a big part of the appeal. The lights offer adjustable color temperature and a suite of 11 built-in FX modes, ranging from TV flicker to candlelight. On paper at least, that makes them useful not just for straightforward key lighting, but also for adding atmosphere on set without extra gear.

Control options are another area where Godox has pushed forward. The LE series supports DMX and CRMX via TimoLink RX, along with Bluetooth through the Godox Light App. There’s even NFC and a Bluetooth reset button to make multi-light setups less of a headache. And like other Godox COB lights, these are built with a Bowens mount, keeping them compatible with a huge ecosystem of modifiers.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Introducing Godox LITEMONS LE Series Bi-color LED Light -- Lighting Essential - YouTube Watch On

Above: A video of the new Godox Litemons LE series of COB lights

The fixtures are built into metal housings with quiet cooling systems, which suggests they’ll hold up for longer shoots without overheating or intrusive fan noise. For me, as I’m leaning further into video production, that reliability is as important as raw brightness.

Much like many Godox products, the pricing is pitched toward accessibility. The LE200Bi launches at $249 (intro price $219) and the LE300Bi at $299 (intro price $239), with the LE600Bi sitting above them as the flagship. Godox hasn’t confirmed its retail pricing yet, but it’s positioned as the heavy hitter of the series. UK and Australian pricing is also to be confirmed.

I haven’t had a chance to try them in person yet, but as someone who already relies on Godox lights for photography, this feels like an important addition to the lineup. The blend of power, portability, and pro-level control at this price point makes the LE series look like a smart option for those of us moving deeper into video while still needing reliable tools for photography.

you may also like

Check out our guides to the best LED lights and the best video lights for filmmaking.