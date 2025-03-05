Vimeo, Nikon, and RED launch $150,000 short film grant for emerging filmmakers

Attention filmmakers: Vimeo, in partnership with Nikon and RED, has just launched an incredible opportunity for emerging talents to bring their creative visions to life. The inaugural 'Vimeo Short Film Grant presented by Nikon | RED' is set to provide a total of $150,000 in funding, meaning five lucky filmmakers will each receive $30,000 to produce a short film.

But that’s not all. Winners won’t just get financial backing, they’ll also receive one-on-one mentorship from some of the most respected names in the industry, plus access to top-tier filmmaking gear. Nikon and RED are providing cutting-edge equipment, including the Z Cinema line of RED’s V-Raptor [X] and Komodo-X cinema cameras (now with Z mount options), and Nikon’s high-end mirrorless cameras such as the Z9, Z8, and Z6 III. On top of that, Vimeo will help distribute and promote the winning films, including in-person screenings in NYC and LA.

"For two decades, Vimeo has served and inspired millions of filmmakers and film enthusiasts around the world," says Philip Moyer, CEO of Vimeo. "We are incredibly proud to partner with industry leaders, Nikon and RED, to accelerate the future of storytelling and launch a new generation of filmmakers".

(Image credit: Nikon | RED)

Who Can Apply? The grant is open to emerging filmmakers in the U.S. and Canada who are 18 or older, have completed at least two short films, and have yet to direct a feature. Submissions must be for new projects, as works already in production or post-production won’t be considered. Applicants can only submit one project per grant year and must have a free or paid Vimeo account.

How to Apply: Submissions open on March 10, 2025, and require a project proposal, director bio, work samples, a budget, and a production timeline. The winning projects will be selected by an all-star jury featuring celebrated filmmakers David Lowery, Charlotte Wells, Sean Wang, Savanah Leaf, and cinematographer Adam Bricker, ASC. Winners will be announced by July 7, 2025, with projects kicking off shortly after.

What They're Looking For: Projects will be evaluated on originality, impact, feasibility, and artistic merit. Whether it’s a bold artistic vision, a risk-taking narrative, or a socially relevant story, the grant is looking for short films that resonate with audiences and can realistically be completed within the given budget and timeline.

Charlotte Wells, an award-winning filmmaker and one of the grant judges, highlighted the importance of short films, "They’re not just a form of their own, but also an essential entryway into the feature film industry; a way many filmmakers figure out what they’re doing and who they’re doing it with".

Savanah Leaf, another jury member, spoke about the value of mentorship, "The journey as a writer and director can feel lonely and nerve-wracking. Mentorship offers the support and confidence to create, and I’m excited to be part of this initiative to help emerging filmmakers".

If you’re a filmmaker with a bold idea and a passion for storytelling, this is an opportunity you won’t want to miss! To learn more about eligibility and submission details, visit the official Vimeo Short Film Grant presented by Nikon | RED webpage.

