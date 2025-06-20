Earlier this month, UK-based filmmaker Juliet Klottrup was announced as the Non-Fiction winner of the 2025 Sony Future Filmmaker Awards, an accolade that arrives with both a global spotlight and significant momentum.

Selected from over 11,750 submissions across 158 countries and territories, her winning short Travelling Home stood out in a fiercely competitive field.

Shot on 16mm film, Travelling Home offers a quiet and deeply considered look at identity, belonging, and the rhythms of tradition. At its heart is the annual pilgrimage to Appleby Horse Fair in Cumbria, England, seen through the eyes of an English Romany Traveller.

With striking visuals and a poetic edit that blends memory, landscape, and voice, Klottrup invites us into a world rarely seen with such intimacy. In this conversation, she reflects on the film’s making and her creative process.

(Image credit: © Juliet Klottrup, United Kingdom, Travelling Home, Winner, Non-Fiction, Sony Future Filmmaker Awards 2025)

What drew you to this particular story, and why did you feel it was important to tell it now? The road I live on connects Yorkshire to Cumbria, and each May and June, travelers pass by on their way to Appleby Horse Fair. Since 2019, I’ve been documenting families along this route – a ritual that retraces the steps of past generations. That’s how I met Joe, over three years ago, out on the moors with his horses and wagon. Capturing this community’s journey to a historic home feels more vital than ever. Joe’s voice carries a deep pride in his heritage, and the way he lives – rooted in tradition, despite the changing world around him – his history, like so many others, is etched into this landscape.

How did you build trust and navigate the responsibilities of representing someone else's lived experience, especially within a community that is often misrepresented or misunderstood? With respect and openness. It’s a privilege to be trusted with Joe’s story and to have taken these portraits over time. I deeply value the community and the importance of documenting their legacy – it feels both local and personal. Everything starts with a conversation. I never underestimate the intimacy of taking someone’s portrait. The ongoing marginalization of the traveling and gypsy communities with misconceptions and negative media portrayals has strained relationships and hindered the inclusion of these communities in non-traveling environments. That makes it all the more vital to preserve the strength of their heritage. I’ll continue to record what I see: family, ceremony, gentleness, and tradition.

Was there a moment during filming that shifted the direction or tone of the story for you? Filming portraits and 8mm vignettes of Joe’s daily life over the years gave me a rich, living archive to draw from. The more time I spent with him – and in the familiar landscape we shared – the clearer it became to me what else needed to be included.

(Image credit: © Juliet Klottrup, United Kingdom, Travelling Home, Winner, Non-Fiction, Sony Future Filmmaker Awards 2025)

What was your process like in terms of structuring the narrative – did you have a clear arc in mind, or did it emerge in the edit? I think Joe’s sentiment of “not forgetting where you’ve come from and who you are” is a valuable lesson and his words felt like a guiding thread while shaping the film. His lived experience is so unique and personal, yet many have told me they connected with his story, despite coming from different worlds. It’s been moving to see how much more connects us than separates us.

How much time did you spend with your subject before rolling the camera, and how did that relationship shape what you captured? Over several years. After sharing life stories and cups of tea, I kept returning to visit Joe and his horses. He’d let me know when the weather was good and if it was a good day to stop by. We spoke at length about his heritage and personal history. Joe is very philosophical, and through many long conversations, I came to realize how his voice embodies a deep passion for his heritage and culture. His way of life – journeying with his horses across the landscape, despite the ever-changing world around him – felt more important than ever to capture on film.

(Image credit: © Juliet Klottrup, United Kingdom, Travelling Home, Winner, Non-Fiction, Sony Future Filmmaker Awards 2025)

Can you talk about your visual approach – how did you decide on the film’s aesthetic, and what gear or techniques helped you achieve it? As an artist working across different mediums, I feel like where one medium stops, another one starts. In my stills photography, I use medium format film, so I wanted the same rich, archival timelessness for moving image. I shot 8mm film while working solo, often bringing my 8mm camera along when capturing stills. For the 16mm film, I collaborated with cinematographer Sam Finney and we had every season of weather during the shoot! By blending 8mm and 16mm through the film with my editor Luke Anderson, we could weave together memory, the past, present, and future.

Were there any technical or logistical challenges that stood out during the shoot, and how did you overcome them? Working outdoors with natural light – and in all weather – was a constant variable I couldn’t control. But that unpredictability brought its own kind of magic, adding a sense of mystery to how the work would feel and be seen.

Above: Travelling Home by Juliet Klottrup

At just over five minutes, Travelling Home achieves what many longer films struggle to. It builds connection, trust, and emotional weight in a fleeting span of time. It’s a film that is patient, beautiful, and quietly powerful.

In the modern era, defined by speed and scroll, Klottrup offers a welcome pause. That she’s able to do this so deftly, with such a light yet deliberate touch, is a testament to her instinct as a storyteller and a clear signal that hers is a voice to watch.

A huge congratulations to Juliet on her award. I urge you to take 5 minutes and check out her short film, Travelling Home, available to watch now on Juliet Klottrup's YouTube channel.

Juliet Klottrup, Non-Fiction Winner, Sony Future Filmmaker Awards 2025. (Image credit: © Courtesy of Creo -)

