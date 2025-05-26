Recommended reading

This astronaut's incredible photo, taken from space, features in the Milky Way Photographer of the Year collection

Explore Capture the Atlas' stunning collection and uncover the gear behind these breathtaking astrophotos

An aerial view from the ISS shows Earth illuminated at night, with a vibrant atmosphere and the Milky Way stretching across the starry sky
NASA astronaut Don Pettit shot his image "One in a Billion" from space, aboard the International Space Station (Image credit: Don Pettit)

The travel photography blog Capture the Atlas has released the eighth edition of its annual Milky Way Photographer of the Year, showcasing a curated collection of the 25 best Milky Way photos around the globe.

And – for the first time ever – the collection includes a shot taken from space.

Described by Capture the Atlas as an "extraordinary milestone," the image One in a Billion, was captured by NASA astronaut Don Pettit aboard the International Space Station.

Astrophotography is among the most challenging genres in photography. Increasing light pollution only adds to the difficulty of capturing the night sky in all its clarity and vibrancy.

That's also why many of this year's images come from some of the most remote and pristine locations on Earth – from the deserts of Cha and the peaks of the Andes to the surreal landscapes of Socotra Island and the untouched skies of New Zealand and Namibia.

This year's collection also includes striking captures of celestial events: a comet, a meteor shower and a lunar eclipse, each beautifully set against the glowing backdrop of the Milky Way.

So, let's dive into ten standout images, explore the stories behind the stills and take a look at the gear that made these awe-inspiring shots possible. Because in astrophotography, the right equipment makes all the difference.

To view the full gallery, head over to Capture the Atlas' website.

Image 1 of 2
A panoramic view of snowy mountains under a starry sky, featuring the Milky Way and a lone figure beside a glowing red tent
Zermatt, Switzerland(Image credit: Angel Fux)

Double Milky Way Arch Over Matterhorn by Angel Fux

Image info
- Both arches: f/5.6, 127 sec, ISO 2500
- Foreground: f/5, 1/5 sec, ISO 800

Gear info
-Nikon Z6 Astromodified (for the sky part)
-Nikon Z 20mm f/1.8 S
- Nikon Z8 (for the landscape part)
- Nikon Z 14-24mm f/2.8 S
- Benro Polaris Astro Kit
- Peak Design travel tripod

"This image captures the rare Double Arch Milky Way, where both the Winter Milky Way (with Orion rising) and the Summer Milky Way (with the Galactic Center) appear in the same night – a seamless transition between seasons.

"Taken at 3,200 meters in the heart of winter, the night was brutally cold, testing both my endurance and equipment. This is a time blend, preserving the real positions of both arches by combining frames taken hours apart, with the foreground captured at dawn for the best detail.

"Zermatt and the Matterhorn have been photographed countless times, but I aimed to create something truly unique – an image captured under conditions few would attempt. I'm incredibly proud of the effort and patience it took to bring this vision to life."

Image 1 of 3
An aerial view from the ISS shows Earth illuminated at night, with a vibrant atmosphere and the Milky Way stretching across the starry sky
ISS (International Space Station)(Image credit: Don Pettit)

One in a Billion by Don Pettit

Image info
- 14mm, f/1.4, 8 sec, ISO 6400

Gear info
- Nikon Z9
- Sigma 14mm f/1.4 DG DN Art
- Sky Watcher modified tracker

"I float in the Cupola, looking out the seven windows composing this faceted transparent jewel. While my mind is submerged in contemplation, my eyes gorge on the dim reflections from a nighttime Earth.

"There are over eight billion people that call this planet home. There are seven of us that can say the same for Space Station. What a privilege it is to be here. I used an orbital star tracker to take out the star streak motion from orbit."

Image 1 of 3
A vibrant field of purple lupins under a starry sky filled with galaxies and celestial bodies, creating a stunning cosmic landscape
Lake Tekapo, New Zealand(Image credit: Max Inwood)

A Sea of Lupines by Max Inwood

Image info
- Sky: f/2.0, 30 sec, ISO 3200
- Foreground: f/2.4, 30 sec, ISO 6400

Gear info
- Canon EOS 6D (astromodified)
- Sigma 28mm f/1.4 Art
- Samyang 14mm f/1.4 XP
- iOption SkyGuider Pro

"The annual lupine bloom in New Zealand is spectacular, with fields of colorful flowers stretching across the Mackenzie Basin. This region, located in the heart of the South Island, is renowned for its dark skies, making the scene even more surreal at night.

"I had to wait until the early hours of the morning for the wind to calm down, but eventually everything became still, and I was able to capture this image.

"Above the flowers, you can see the band of the outer Milky Way, alongside the constellations Orion, Gemini, and the Pleiades. Joining them are the bright planets Jupiter and Mars, with a strong display of green airglow visible along the horizon."

Image 1 of 2
A person stands with a glowing lantern in the winding, colorful rock formations under a starry sky with a vibrant galaxy arc above
Coyote Buttes, UT, USA(Image credit: Luis Cajete)

The Wave by Luis Cajete

Image info
- Foreground: 360° panorama, two rows, f/3.5, 8 sec, ISO 6400
- Sky: 360° panorama, two rows, f/1.8, 60 sec, ISO 800
- Sky H Alpha: three-shot panorama, stacked, f/1.8, 240 sec, ISO 1600

Gear info
- Nikon Z6 II
- Samyang/ Rolinon 12mm f/2.8 ED AS NCS Fish Eye
- Nikon Z6 (astromodified)
- Nikon Z 20 mm 1.8
- Astronomic filter H-alpha 12nm
- iOption Skyguider pro
- Leofoto LS324C tripod

"One of my greatest passions is visiting stunning natural wonders and paying my personal tribute to them through night photography. This image was taken at Coyote Buttes, a geological masterpiece located in Arizona, where special access permits are required to protect it for future generations.

"Despite the intense cold during those days, it was incredibly exciting to visit the great sandstone wave for the first time and enjoy its spectacular shapes and colors.

"To capture this 360° panorama, I planned for the Milky Way and focused on creating a balanced photographic composition. It’s hard to put into words the beauty of this place, but I hope my photograph manages to convey it."

If you are feeling inspired to start or dive deeper into astrophotography, Capture the Atlas offers tutorials, travel guides, and curated content to help you gain or refine your skills.

