Every portrait photographer should watch Platon's episode of 'Abstract' – and it's free to watch on YouTube!

If you love photography, especially portrait photography, there’s one television show you absolutely need to watch – Platon’s episode of Abstract: The Art of Design.

Originally on Netflix but available for free on YouTube, this episode is an inspiring look into the creative mind of one of the most influential portrait photographers of our time. Even if you don’t know his name, you’ve definitely seen his work; stark, intimate portraits of world leaders, activists and cultural icons that feel like they cut through the noise and reveal something deeper.

What makes Platon’s portraits so unforgettable? It’s the way he connects with his subjects. He’s photographed some of the most powerful people on the planet – presidents, rebels and artists – yet his images go beyond their titles. He strips away the public persona and captures something raw, something human. Watching him work in this episode is a revelation. He doesn’t rely on elaborate setups or extravagant styling. Instead, he creates a space where his subjects feel seen, and that’s what makes his portraits timeless.

But there’s more to this episode than just watching a master at work. Platon also shares an important lesson about balancing personal and commercial photography – something many photographers struggle with, myself included.

It’s easy to feel like everything you shoot has to fit into a single, cohesive style, but Platon proves otherwise. His editorial and commercial work often features his signature bold, graphic aesthetic, while his personal projects lean toward gritty documentary and observation. Platon himself states that the connection and moment come before the aesthetic.

Seeing how he navigates both worlds made me realize that it’s okay to let different aspects of my work exist separately. If you’ve ever worried about how to juggle passion projects with paying gigs, this episode is for you.

The technical aspects of Platon’s work are fascinating, too. He keeps his setups simple, using the same light, shoot-through umbrella, film camera, and film, with either a black or white backdrop, drawing the viewer into the subject’s world.

But what really stuck with me wasn’t the gear or the techniques, it was his approach. Photography, as Platon sees it, isn’t about the photographer, but about the person in front of the lens. It’s about listening, understanding, and capturing those unguarded moments that can happen in a split second yet reveal something real.

If you’ve ever wondered what separates a good portrait from a great one, how to create work that matters, or how to make meaningful connections with the people you photograph, this episode is a must-watch. Platon’s work is a reminder that portrait photography isn’t just about capturing faces, it’s about capturing stories, emotions, and humanity.

The full episode can be seen above or on Netflix's official YouTube channel.

