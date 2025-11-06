Are you an amateur motorsport photographer? This is your chance to get recognized for your work!

The wait is over – the Amateur Motorsport Photography Awards (AMPA) are officially back. After a sensational debut last year, the awards return to celebrate the most passionate and talented amateur motorsport photographers based in the UK.

Entries are now open for amateurs to submit their best motorsport moments across five categories that capture the speed, emotion, and spirit of the UK sport. And, new for 2025, the competition now also opens the door to international motorsport shots.

With few competitions like AMPA, this is a great chance to showcase your work and prove what you can do behind the lens.

Image 1 of 3 "It is fantastic to see an initiative that promotes what I feel had in past years been a largely unrecognised genre of photography, and champions the growing community of amateurs that enjoy motorsport photography," says Les Gawin, Overall Winner & Amateur Motorsport Photographer of the Year 2024 (Image credit: Les Gawin, The Amateur Motorsport Photography Awards Captured by Joy Richings, Portraits Category Winner 2024 (Image credit: Joy Richings, The Amateur Motorsport Photography Awards This creative motorsport shot, captured by Sam Pelling, received a Highly Commended in last year's competition (Image credit: Sam Pelling, The Amateur Motorsport Photography Awards

What you need to know

Entries are open until 30 November 2025. This year's awards feature five categories: On Track Action, Portraits – Team & People, Pit Lane & Paddock, and two brand-new additions: Detail & Design and International Motorsport.

With such a diverse range of categories, now is the time to dig through your archives, scroll through your memory cards, and find that standout shot that deserves recognition.

There are some fantastic prizes on offer, including photography gear from Vanguard and Peak Design, VIP passes to a 2026 British GT race weekend, subscriptions to The Pit Stop Magazine, and Trackside Focus workshop vouchers. Shortlisted and winning images will also be featured in publications, the AMPA 2025 Photo Book, and across digital channels – giving your work even more visibility.

Entry fees are £10 for one image, £18 for three images, or £25 for five images. The shortlist will be announced in December 2025, with the winners revealed at the end of January 2026.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Why to enter

BUT the Amateur Motorsport Photography Awards offer much more than prizes. What sets AMPA apart from other competitions is the focus on learning and growth. You will receive constructive feedback from the judges, offering insights to help you refine your technique and encouragement to explore new approaches to push your motorsport photography further.

Created by Greg Childs, founder and CEO of Trackside Focus by The Photographic Adventure Company Ltd, AMPA celebrates the passion and dedication of amateur photographers capturing motorsport from fresh, exciting angles. With support from Cambrian Photography, The Pit Stop, Paddock Motorsport, Vanguard, and Thruxton Circuit, this year's awards promise to be bigger, bolder, and full of unforgettable images.

For more details and to submit your entries, visit the Trackside Focus website.

You might like...

Browse the best cameras for sports photography and the best lenses for sports photography.