AI Design Awards: the world’s most comprehensive AI art competition announces winners of its inaugural edition

The AI Design Awards is one of the world’s first AI art-based competitions, dedicated to building a global community of artists from all walks of life.

“Its mission is not only to recognize excellence in AI generated art but also to foster a supportive and uplifting creative environment where artists can inspire and learn from one another,” according to the competition organizers.

Georges Oueijan won first place in the Architecture category (Image credit: Georges Oueijan / AI Design Awards)

Receiving hundreds of entries, the winners were divided into two main categories; Image and Motion, with subcategories including Architecture and Interior Design, Fashion Design, Sci-Fi, Conceptual, Storytelling, and Promotion.

Among this years winners, Xim Izquierdo from Spain earned one of the Grand Prizes: AI Image Designer of 2024 for his work Archive of Stone.

“This avant-garde fashion and conceptual art project reimagines fashion, identity, and objects as timeless artifacts—frozen in stone, sculpted by time. The work explores the tension between fragility and permanence, luxury and ruin, ephemerality and eternity. Many of the figures in this series are faceless, headless, or fragmented, reinforcing the idea that these pieces exist beyond the person—they belong to time itself,” said the awards.

Kaveh Najafian won first place in the Objects and Items category (Image credit: Kaveh Najafian / AI Design Awards)

The other Grand Prize, AI Motion Designer of 2024 was awarded to Jiwon Han and Wansik Yun from Korea for their work The Bound. “This motion design film unfolds across ancient history, the Middle Ages, and an uncertain future, following a woman as she navigates the forces that shape her – emotions, experiences, and relationships – transforming her vulnerability into a source of change and growth.

“The film portrays human fragility not as a weakness, but as a powerful moment of transformation, where opposing forces collide. By focusing on the journey of women across different historical periods, The Bound reflects humanity’s resilience in the face of challenges.”

Cyberprompt won first prize in the Sci-Fi and Fantasy category (Image credit: Cyberprompt / AI Design Awards)

The competition was judged by an esteemed panel of AI artists, gallerists, curators, AI Agencies, filmmakers, and creative directors, who were deeply impressed by the high level of concept, technique, and emotional depth in

the submissions. Liber, Japanese AI film director and artist with over 1.7 million followers on social media, remarked:

“As an AI artist myself, reviewing the entries made me realize how far AI generated art has come. The level of expression was astounding, and I was moved by the pieces that truly stirred emotions. Meaning and intention are vital, but the pure ability to evoke feelings is just as important. Judging this competition was an invaluable experience.”

Katharina Groß won first prize in the Fashion Design category (Image credit: Katharina Groß / AI Design Awards)

Daniel Sáenz, Creative Tech Director at Coca-Cola Europe, added:

“The most fascinating aspect of this edition has been seeing how artists explore AI’s plastic qualities to create unique aesthetics. It’s not just about generating images but unlocking new storytelling techniques—blending the real and synthetic almost imperceptibly. AI not only democratizes creativity but also pushes visual sensibilities into previously impossible realms.”

Both AI Image Designer of 2024 and AI Motion Designer of 2024 winners were awarded $2,300 USD, two trophies, an exhibition of their work in Barcelona, Spain, and a Topaz Labs license, courtesy of competition partners. Additionally, first-place winners received $300 USD and a trophy, with second- and third-place winners earning unique medals and exhibition spots. All winners, Finalists and Special Recognitions will also be featured at the exhibition in Barcelona, as well as in the annual AI Design Awards Winners Book.

“AI Design Awards continue to highlight how AI is revolutionizing creativity. This year’s winners and participants have set new standards, proving that AI is not just a tool but a collaborator in the future of artistic expression,” adds the press release.

