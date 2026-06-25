These amazing Amazon Prime Day telescope deals are simply out of this world!
Our top picks of the telescopes on offer during Amazon Prime's Big Deal days
With warmer summer nights, it is a perfect time to buy a telescope - and with Amazon's four-day Big Deal sale now in its third day of sales, this is a great time to find the best scope for exploring the night sky.
🇺🇸 Telescope deals in USA
Top US retailers:
🇺🇸 Amazon: Cheap prices on camera gear
🇺🇸 Adorama: Big discounts on cameras and tech
🇺🇸 Walmart: DSLR, Mirrorless & action cameras
🇺🇸 B&H Photo Video: Deals on camera brands
🇺🇸 Best Buy: Save on TVs, laptops, appliances
🇺🇸 Unistellar: Smart telescopes direct from the makers
A powerful refractor telescope for beginners wanting to explore the night skies. The kit comes with a pair of eyepieces for different magnifications, smartphone, a tripod, and astronomy software. Check the $15 on-page voucher to get this price. Discounted price is displayed during checkout
Read moreRead less▼
A perfect entry-level telescope suited to budding astronomers. Comes with a 50X and 250X magnification lens and a sturdy German Equatorial mount so you can track objects smoothly.
Read moreRead less▼
This Newtonian reflector telescope is one of our favorite options for beginners (see our full test). Comes with a full-height tripod, two eyepieces, and a StarPointer red dot finderscope.
Read moreRead less▼
Get this mid-level 127mm f/12 telescope that can be used to easily view celestial bodies from the moon to distant stars. The NexStar computer controller can look up over 4000 cataloged objects.
Read moreRead less▼
This is a great refractor telescope for beginners allowing you to explore the planets and the solar system. The kit comes with a pair of eyepieces for different magnifications, a carry case, a tripod and astronomy software. Remember to apply the $20 voucher to get this price!
Read moreRead less▼
🇬🇧 Telescope deals in the UK
🇬🇧 Amazon: Cheap prices on camera gear
🇬🇧 Unistellar: Save up to £800 on smart telescopes
🇬🇧 John Lewis: The best for electrical deals
🇬🇧 Jessops: Deals from an iconic camera store
🇬🇧 Park Cameras: Top camera & lens prices
🇬🇧 Wex Photo Video: Great deals on the latest kit
🇬🇧 Very: Telescopes, GoPros, Canon cameras
🇬🇧 Clifton Cameras: Celestron telescope specialists
This is a great refractor telescope for beginners allowing you to explore the planets and the solar system. The kit comes with a pair of eyepieces for different magnifications, a backpack case, a tripod and astronomy software.
Read moreRead less▼
The Celestron 70mm refractor telescope comes with its own telescope with Altazimuth mount, two eyepieces (10mm & 20mm), a red dot finder scope, and software.
Read moreRead less▼
A great traditional telescope for beginners that comes with two eyepieces, a Barlow lens, and a height-adjustable tripod.
Read moreRead less▼
The Celestron PowerSeeker 127EQ telescope features a manual German equatorial mount with a slow-motion altitude rod that's designed to ensure smooth and accurate pointing.
Read moreRead less▼
If you or a loved one enjoys looking up at the stars, this computerized telescope lets you gaze at the solar systems with an easy-to-use system allowing you to observe the moon, whirlpool galaxy, and more thanks to its built-in finding system.
Read moreRead less▼
This fantastic 50mm refractor telescope from Celeston is easy to use and has great optics so that beginners can start exploring the night sky quickly. Portable and comes with a travel bag as optional eyepieces to provide wider and closer views of the night sky.
Read moreRead less▼
This is a great refractor telescope for beginners allowing you to explore the planets and the solar system. The kit comes with a pair of eyepieces for different magnifications, a carry case, and a tripod for keeping your telescope set sturdily to the right position.
Read moreRead less▼
Check out our guides to the best telescopes, and to the best smart telescopes
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
Chris George has worked on Digital Camera World since its launch in 2017. He has been writing about photography, mobile phones, video making and technology for over 30 years – and has edited numerous magazines including PhotoPlus, N-Photo, Digital Camera, Video Camera, and Professional Photography.
His first serious camera was the iconic Olympus OM10, with which he won the title of Young Photographer of the Year - long before the advent of autofocus and memory cards. Today he uses a Sony A7 IV, alongside his old Nikon D800 and his iPhone 15 Pro Max.
He is the author of a number of books including The Book of Digital Photography, which has been translated into a dozen different languages.
In addition to his expertise in photography and v