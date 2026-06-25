These amazing Amazon Prime Day telescope deals are simply out of this world!

With warmer summer nights, it is a perfect time to buy a telescope - and with Amazon's four-day Big Deal sale now in its third day of sales, this is a great time to find the best scope for exploring the night sky.

🇺🇸 Telescope deals in USA

Top US retailers:

🇺🇸 Amazon: Cheap prices on camera gear

🇺🇸 Adorama: Big discounts on cameras and tech

🇺🇸 Walmart: DSLR, Mirrorless & action cameras

🇺🇸 B&H Photo Video: Deals on camera brands

🇺🇸 Best Buy: Save on TVs, laptops, appliances

🇺🇸 Unistellar: Smart telescopes direct from the makers

Save $39.99 Celestron Travelscope 80 telescope bundle: was $149.95 now $109.96 at Amazon A powerful refractor telescope for beginners wanting to explore the night skies. The kit comes with a pair of eyepieces for different magnifications, smartphone, a tripod, and astronomy software. Check the $15 on-page voucher to get this price. Discounted price is displayed during checkout Read more Read less ▼

Save $59.99 Celestron PowerSeeker 127EQ: was $229.95 now $169.96 at Amazon A perfect entry-level telescope suited to budding astronomers. Comes with a 50X and 250X magnification lens and a sturdy German Equatorial mount so you can track objects smoothly. Read more Read less ▼

Save $39.26 Celestron Travelscope 70 telescope bundle: was $119.95 now $80.69 at Amazon This is a great refractor telescope for beginners allowing you to explore the planets and the solar system. The kit comes with a pair of eyepieces for different magnifications, a carry case, a tripod and astronomy software. Remember to apply the $20 voucher to get this price! Read more Read less ▼

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🇬🇧 Telescope deals in the UK

🇬🇧 Amazon: Cheap prices on camera gear

🇬🇧 Unistellar: Save up to £800 on smart telescopes

🇬🇧 John Lewis: The best for electrical deals

🇬🇧 Jessops: Deals from an iconic camera store

🇬🇧 Park Cameras: Top camera & lens prices

🇬🇧 Wex Photo Video: Great deals on the latest kit

🇬🇧 Very: Telescopes, GoPros, Canon cameras

🇬🇧 Clifton Cameras: Celestron telescope specialists

Save £24 Celestron Travelscope 70 telescope: was £99.99 now £75.99 at Amazon This is a great refractor telescope for beginners allowing you to explore the planets and the solar system. The kit comes with a pair of eyepieces for different magnifications, a backpack case, a tripod and astronomy software. Read more Read less ▼

Save £59.99 Celestron PowerSeeker 127EQ: was £229.95 now £169.96 at Amazon The Celestron PowerSeeker 127EQ telescope features a manual German equatorial mount with a slow-motion altitude rod that's designed to ensure smooth and accurate pointing. Read more Read less ▼

Save £143 Celestron Nexstar 4SE Computerized Telescope: was £699.99 now £556.99 at Amazon If you or a loved one enjoys looking up at the stars, this computerized telescope lets you gaze at the solar systems with an easy-to-use system allowing you to observe the moon, whirlpool galaxy, and more thanks to its built-in finding system. Read more Read less ▼

Celestron TravelScope 50: was £79.99 now £66.99 at Amazon This fantastic 50mm refractor telescope from Celeston is easy to use and has great optics so that beginners can start exploring the night sky quickly. Portable and comes with a travel bag as optional eyepieces to provide wider and closer views of the night sky. Read more Read less ▼

Save £24 Celestron 21035 Travel Scope 70 : was £99.99 now £75.99 at Amazon This is a great refractor telescope for beginners allowing you to explore the planets and the solar system. The kit comes with a pair of eyepieces for different magnifications, a carry case, and a tripod for keeping your telescope set sturdily to the right position. Read more Read less ▼

Check out our guides to the best telescopes, and to the best smart telescopes