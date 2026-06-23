These Prime Day security camera deals let you save big on Blink, Ring, and more
The Amazon Prime Day security camera deals are here - if you've been meaning to buy a new Blink or Ring, act fast!
Amazon’s gone all in this year, especially on security gear from Blink and Ring - brands it owns and has discounted heavily for Prime Day.
From smart doorbells to weatherproof outdoor cams and complete home setups, the offers are the best I’ve seen in a long time. Whether you need to keep an eye on deliveries, monitor your property remotely, or just want a little extra peace of mind, this is the moment to make it happen without breaking the bank.
I’ve gone through all the noise to flag only the deals that are genuinely worth it - no filler, no fluff. But stock is already thinning out fast, and come midnight, it all ends. You won’t get another shot at prices like this for a while.
So if security is on your mind, don’t hang about. These are the best Prime Day security camera deals, but they won't be there for long! Check your basket, hit checkout, and lock in the savings while you still can.
🇺🇸 Best security camera deals in US
The Blink Mini 2K+ is a compact plug-in security camera that combines sharp 2K video, color low-light viewing, two-way audio, and a built-in spotlight for simple home monitoring.
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The Blink Solaris with Outdoor 2K+ combines sharp 2K security video with an integrated solar panel and rechargeable battery, delivering reliable, low-maintenance monitoring for outdoor spaces.
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The Blink Wired Floodlight Camera combines bright outdoor lighting with smart security recording, offering a simple way to monitor your home and capture clear footage when motion is detected.
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The Ring Battery Doorbell combines sharp Retinal 2K video with wide-angle coverage and enhanced zoom, helping you keep a clear eye on visitors and activity at your front door.
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Save $30 at Amazon The Ring Indoor Cam boasts a feature that is very reassuring for many – a physical privacy guard which can be placed in front of the lens. The camera is 1080p, boasts pre-roll recording, a variety of mounting options, and two-way-talk via the app.
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🇬🇧 Best security camera deals in UK
The Blink Mini 2k+ is a compact plug-in smart camera offering 2K color night vision with a built-in spotlight, two-way audio, and a wide 143° field of view - perfect for staying connected with your home day or night
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SAVE £50 at Amazon. The Ring Battery Video Doorbell delivers crisp 1440 × 1440 HD “head‑to‑toe” video and colour night vision with simple 5‑minute installation and long‑lasting battery - plus you get a 30‑day free trial of Ring Home for extra peace of mind
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Save £39.97 This four-pack deal gets you three Ring Stick Up Cams, plus one 2nd-gen Ring Indoor Cams - a great package to get your whole home covered indoor and out.
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Two outdoor cameras for surprisingly little money can be mounted outside the home and monitored from inside (or anywhere, thanks to the online service). Batteries mean wiring isn't essential, making for easy installation, and the Ring's app's usability is very popular in my home (just ask my girlfriend).
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Check out our guides to the best outdoor security cameras and the best lightbulb security cameras
With over 20 years of expertise as a tech journalist, Adam brings a wealth of knowledge across a vast number of product categories, including timelapse cameras, home security cameras, NVR cameras, photography books, webcams, 3D printers and 3D scanners, borescopes, radar detectors… and, above all, drones.
Adam is our resident expert on all aspects of camera drones and drone photography, from buying guides on the best choices for aerial photographers of all ability levels to the latest rules and regulations on piloting drones.
He is the author of a number of books including The Complete Guide to Drones, The Smart Smart Home Handbook, 101 Tips for DSLR Video and The Drone Pilot's Handbook.
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