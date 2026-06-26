Prime Day ends at Midnight (ET) tonight - these are the 14 best camera deals that you should check out before the sale ends!

The Amazon Prime Day sale has lasted four days this year - the longest ever - but it is drawing to an end. The sale shuts up shop a midnight Easter time tonight - and if you don't check out by then you could miss out on a bargain.



We have been tracking down the best offers throughout - and these are our top deals we have seen that are still available…

Today's top Amazon deal - up to 55% off!

Editor's top pics

Save $149.95 Canon RP: was $948.95 now $799 at Amazon The Canon EOS RP is a compact and lightweight full-frame mirrorless camera that offers excellent image quality and an easy entry point into Canon’s EOS R system.

Kodak PixPro FZ45: was $129.99 now $99 at Amazon This popular point-and-shoot camera offers a 27-108mm equivalent zoom range, with a 16MP sensor capable of FullHD video, Panorama Capture, and it even has face detect, dog detect and cat detection! Available in blue or red at this price.

Save $401.99 Sony A7C II : was $2,499.99 now $2,098 at Amazon The Sony A7C II packs full-frame image quality, powerful autofocus, and impressive video features into a compact, travel-friendly body, making it a great choice for photographers who want big performance without carrying a bulky camera.

Save $452 Panasonic S9 + 18-40mm S f/4.5-6.3: was $1,799.99 now $1,347.99 at Amazon The Panasonic Lumix S9 with the compact 18-40mm S lens is a lightweight full-frame camera kit that combines excellent image quality, powerful video features, and a versatile zoom range for travel, street photography, and everyday content creation. Available in black, green or blue at this price.

Save $149.95 Canon RP: was $948.95 now $799 at Amazon The Canon EOS RP is a compact and lightweight full-frame mirrorless camera that offers excellent image quality and an easy entry point into Canon’s EOS R system.

Save $80 Birdfy 2 Smart Bird Feeder with Camera (Solar-Powered): was $209.99 now $129.99 at Amazon The Birdfy Smart Bird Feeder with Camera is a solar-powered, wireless feeder that captures HD video of visiting birds and uses AI to identify over 6,000 species. Easy to install with no drilling needed, it sends instant notifications and offers a simple, eco-friendly way to enjoy birdwatching from home.

Save $150 Canon R8: was $1,449 now $1,299 at Amazon The Canon EOS R8 is a lightweight full-frame mirrorless camera that offers excellent image quality, fast autofocus and strong video features in a compact, travel-friendly body.