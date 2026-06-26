Prime Day ends at Midnight (ET) tonight - these are the 14 best camera deals that you should check out before the sale ends!
Just a few hours to go... these are our top picks from this year's Amazon sale
The Amazon Prime Day sale has lasted four days this year - the longest ever - but it is drawing to an end. The sale shuts up shop a midnight Easter time tonight - and if you don't check out by then you could miss out on a bargain.
We have been tracking down the best offers throughout - and these are our top deals we have seen that are still available…
- Today's top Amazon deal - up to 55% off!
Editor's top pics
The Canon EOS RP is a compact and lightweight full-frame mirrorless camera that offers excellent image quality and an easy entry point into Canon’s EOS R system.
The DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro Essential Combo is a rugged, compact action camera kit designed for capturing sharp, stabilized footage on the go, making it ideal for travel, adventure, and everyday content creation.
This popular point-and-shoot camera offers a 27-108mm equivalent zoom range, with a 16MP sensor capable of FullHD video, Panorama Capture, and it even has face detect, dog detect and cat detection! Available in blue or red at this price.
The Canon EOS R100 is a compact, lightweight, and affordable mirrorless camera that makes an excellent entry point for anyone looking to step up from smartphone photography. This bundle comes with two lenses!
The Sony A7C II packs full-frame image quality, powerful autofocus, and impressive video features into a compact, travel-friendly body, making it a great choice for photographers who want big performance without carrying a bulky camera.
The Panasonic Lumix S9 with the compact 18-40mm S lens is a lightweight full-frame camera kit that combines excellent image quality, powerful video features, and a versatile zoom range for travel, street photography, and everyday content creation. Available in black, green or blue at this price.
The Canon EOS RP is a compact and lightweight full-frame mirrorless camera that offers excellent image quality and an easy entry point into Canon’s EOS R system.
The Nikon Z6 II is a versatile full-frame mirrorless camera that delivers strong image quality, fast performance, and reliable autofocus for both photography and video.
The Birdfy Smart Bird Feeder with Camera is a solar-powered, wireless feeder that captures HD video of visiting birds and uses AI to identify over 6,000 species. Easy to install with no drilling needed, it sends instant notifications and offers a simple, eco-friendly way to enjoy birdwatching from home.
The Canon EOS R5 is a powerful full-frame mirrorless camera that delivers outstanding image quality, fast autofocus, and high-resolution performance for professional photography and video.
The Sony A7 III remains a superb all-round full-frame mirrorless camera, offering excellent image quality, fast autofocus, strong low-light performance, and reliable 4K video in a compact body.
The Canon EOS R8 is a lightweight full-frame mirrorless camera that offers excellent image quality, fast autofocus and strong video features in a compact, travel-friendly body.
The ultimate retro compact camera, the Chuzhao is a TLR-inspired camera that boasts a traditional top-down screen (with pop-out finder!) and takes square-format images and video. It's featured on a recent DCW podcast where we remarked what a great price it was at $50 – at $30, everyone should have one!
The DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro Essential Combo is a rugged, compact action camera kit designed for capturing sharp, stabilized footage on the go, making it ideal for travel, adventure, and everyday content creation.
Chris George has worked on Digital Camera World since its launch in 2017. He has been writing about photography, mobile phones, video making and technology for over 30 years – and has edited numerous magazines including PhotoPlus, N-Photo, Digital Camera, Video Camera, and Professional Photography.
His first serious camera was the iconic Olympus OM10, with which he won the title of Young Photographer of the Year - long before the advent of autofocus and memory cards. Today he uses a Sony A7 IV, alongside his old Nikon D800 and his iPhone 15 Pro Max.
He is the author of a number of books including The Book of Digital Photography, which has been translated into a dozen different languages.
In addition to his expertise in photography and videomaking, he has written about technology for countless publications and websites including The Sunday Times Magazine, The Daily Telegraph, What Cellphone, T3 and Techradar.
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