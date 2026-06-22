Save up to $750 on a smart telescope and take photos of the stars!

Exploring the planets and distant nebulae with a telescope is great fun – but it can be hard work for the beginner. And it can be a freezing experience in the middle of winter too! A new breed of smart telescopes is changing all this. Instead of looking through an eyepiece, a camera in the telescope beams the image to your phone or tablet - so you can stay in the warm, whilst you leave the telescope outside. And you can control the position of the tripod remotely - using the app to guide you automatically to the most interesting things in the night sky.

These smart telescopes are expensive - but market-leader Unistellar is slashing up to $690 off its Odyssey smart telescope – and knocking $750 off its Evscope 2 model.…

See also best telescopes for beginners, and the best telescopes for kids