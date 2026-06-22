Save up to $750 on a smart telescope and take photos of the stars!
Unistellar has some out-of-this-world holiday offers on its new-generation of telescopes that make astrophotography a breeze
Exploring the planets and distant nebulae with a telescope is great fun – but it can be hard work for the beginner. And it can be a freezing experience in the middle of winter too! A new breed of smart telescopes is changing all this. Instead of looking through an eyepiece, a camera in the telescope beams the image to your phone or tablet - so you can stay in the warm, whilst you leave the telescope outside. And you can control the position of the tripod remotely - using the app to guide you automatically to the most interesting things in the night sky.
These smart telescopes are expensive - but market-leader Unistellar is slashing up to $690 off its Odyssey smart telescope – and knocking $750 off its Evscope 2 model.…
The cheapest of Unistellar's smart telescope is now even cheaper. With Nikon optics, this comes with a database of 37 million stars to observe via your phone or tablet. See our full Unistellar Odyssey review
The Unistellar EVSCOPE 2, is the best smart telescope for deep space and planet observations. Start exploring galaxies and nebulae from your backyard. Deep space exploration has never been so immersive - read our full Unistellar Evscope 2 review for more details..
This is one of a new breed of smart telescope. Instead of using eyepieces, it has a built-in camera that sends pictures of what you are viewing directly to your phone or tablet. See our full Unistellar eQuinox 2 review.
See also best telescopes for beginners, and the best telescopes for kids
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Chris George has worked on Digital Camera World since its launch in 2017. He has been writing about photography, mobile phones, video making and technology for over 30 years – and has edited numerous magazines including PhotoPlus, N-Photo, Digital Camera, Video Camera, and Professional Photography.
His first serious camera was the iconic Olympus OM10, with which he won the title of Young Photographer of the Year - long before the advent of autofocus and memory cards. Today he uses a Sony A7 IV, alongside his old Nikon D800 and his iPhone 15 Pro Max.
He is the author of a number of books including The Book of Digital Photography, which has been translated into a dozen different languages.
In addition to his expertise in photography and videomaking, he has written about technology for countless publications and websites including The Sunday Times Magazine, The Daily Telegraph, What Cellphone, T3 and Techradar.
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