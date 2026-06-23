I'm an optics expert, and I'd buy these binocular deals in the Amazon Prime Sale

The Amazon Prime Day deals are now underway, and there are already some excellent savings appearing across binoculars for birdwatching, wildlife observation, travel, marine use, and stargazing. As someone who has spent years testing and using optics in the field, I know that the biggest discount does not always represent the best value, which is why I have focused on the binocular deals that are genuinely worth your attention.

From lightweight compact binoculars for days out to high-powered and image-stabilized models for serious observation, there are offers covering a wide range of budgets and uses. I am looking closely at optical quality, magnification, brightness, build, handling, and the size of the savings to separate the worthwhile bargains from the deals that simply look good on paper.

Below, I have highlighted the best binocular deals I have spotted across the Amazon Prime sale so far. Prices and stock can change quickly, so I will continue checking for further reductions, new offers, and returning availability throughout the event.

US: Best binocular deals

Save $64.66 Celestron SkyMaster 20x80 : was $209.95 now $145.29 at Amazon The Celestron SkyMaster 20x80 binoculars combine powerful 20x magnification with large objective lenses, making them ideal for astronomy, stargazing, and long-distance viewing when mounted on a sturdy tripod. Read more Read less ▼

Save $40 Nikon Action 7x50: was $139.95 now $99.95 at Amazon The Nikon Action 7x50 binoculars combine bright 50mm objective lenses with a steady 7x magnification, making them well suited to astronomy, marine use, wildlife observation, and low-light viewing. Read more Read less ▼

UK: Best binocular deals

Save £70.01 Celestron SkyMaster 25x100mm: was £398 now £327.99 at Amazon The Celestron SkyMaster 25x100 binoculars combine powerful magnification with huge objective lenses, making them ideal for stargazing, astronomy, and long-distance observation from a sturdy tripod. Read more Read less ▼

Save £199.99 Canon 10x20 IS: was £589.99 now £390 at Amazon The Canon 10x20 IS binoculars combine 10x magnification with effective image stabilisation in a compact, lightweight design, making them ideal for birdwatching, wildlife, travel, and everyday observation. Read more Read less ▼