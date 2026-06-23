These are the best DJI Prime Day deals we have seen
Looking for Prime savings on DJI pocket cameras, actioncams, drones, or 360 cameras? We've hunted out the best
Amazon Prime Day is here - and this year lasts for four days. We have been busy hunting out the best Prime Day camera deals - and we have noticed that some of the best are on DJI products (in both the US and the UK).
So if you want a DJI drone, a Pocket gimbal camera, an action cam, or a 360 camera this is a great time to look. Not everything is discounted - but there are deals on enough products to make it worth a look. These are the best deals we have seen so far…
🇺🇸 US DJI Prime Day deals
The DJI Osmo Pocket 3 is a pocket-sized gimbal camera built for creators, pairing a large 1-inch sensor with smooth three-axis stabilisation and crisp 4K/120p video to deliver impressively cinematic footage from a device that literally fits in your pocket.
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The DJI Osmo Action 4 Essential Combo is a rugged, compact action camera built for sharp 4K/120fps footage, strong low-light performance, and smooth stabilisation straight out of the box.
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The DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro Essential Combo is a rugged, compact action camera kit designed for capturing sharp, stabilized footage on the go, making it ideal for travel, adventure, and everyday content creation.
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The DJI Osmo 360 is a newly-launched 360° camera with a 1-inch sensor, 8K video, and a waterproof design, built for creators who want cutting-edge imaging in any environment.
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The DJI Neo is a compact, lightweight drone that offers easy hands-free flying, intelligent subject tracking, stabilized 4K video, and simple controls for travel, social media, and everyday aerial content.
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The DJI Mini 5 Pro is an 'ultralight' drone with a pro-quality 4K camera, AI tracking & safety features like collision sensors. This bundle includes a controller with a built-in screen and 3 batteries for up to 108 minutes of flight. It also includes an excellent bag and a set of ND filters.
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🇬🇧 UK DJI Prime Day deals
The DJI Osmo Pocket 3 is a pocket-sized gimbal camera built for creators, pairing a large 1-inch sensor with smooth three-axis stabilisation and crisp 4K/120p video to deliver impressively cinematic footage from a device that literally fits in your pocket.
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The DJI Osmo Pocket 3 Creator Combo offers the DJI Mic, and tripod stand/grip, along with the pocket-sized gimbal camera built for creators, pairing a large 1-inch sensor with smooth three-axis stabilisation and crisp 4K/120p video to deliver impressively cinematic footage from a device that literally fits in your pocket.
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The DJI Neo is a compact, lightweight drone that offers easy hands-free flying, intelligent subject tracking, stabilized 4K video, and simple controls for travel, social media, and everyday aerial content.
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The DJI Neo is a compact, lightweight drone that offers easy hands-free flying, intelligent subject tracking, stabilized 4K video, and simple controls for travel, social media, and everyday aerial content.
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The DJI Mini 4K is a lightweight, beginner-friendly drone that combines stabilized 4K video, simple flight controls, and a compact folding design for travel, landscapes, and everyday aerial photography.
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The DJI Mini 3 comes in under the crucial 249g weight limit but still manages 4K video, a true horizontal or vertical camera with 48-megapixels, level 5 wind resistance, and lots of useful beginner features.
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The DJI Osmo 360 is a newly-launched 360° camera with a 1-inch sensor, 8K video, and a waterproof design, built for creators who want cutting-edge imaging in any environment.
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