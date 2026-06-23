These are the best DJI Prime Day deals we have seen

Amazon Prime Day is here - and this year lasts for four days. We have been busy hunting out the best Prime Day camera deals - and we have noticed that some of the best are on DJI products (in both the US and the UK).



So if you want a DJI drone, a Pocket gimbal camera, an action cam, or a 360 camera this is a great time to look. Not everything is discounted - but there are deals on enough products to make it worth a look. These are the best deals we have seen so far…

🇺🇸 US DJI Prime Day deals

Save $121 DJI Osmo Pocket 3 : was $499 now $378 at Amazon The DJI Osmo Pocket 3 is a pocket-sized gimbal camera built for creators, pairing a large 1-inch sensor with smooth three-axis stabilisation and crisp 4K/120p video to deliver impressively cinematic footage from a device that literally fits in your pocket. Read more Read less ▼

Save $60 DJI Neo: was $199 now $139 at Amazon The DJI Neo is a compact, lightweight drone that offers easy hands-free flying, intelligent subject tracking, stabilized 4K video, and simple controls for travel, social media, and everyday aerial content. Read more Read less ▼

5-Star Drone Save 33% ($530) DJI Mini 5 Pro Fly More Combo with DJI RC 2: was $1,599 now $1,069 at Amazon The DJI Mini 5 Pro is an 'ultralight' drone with a pro-quality 4K camera, AI tracking & safety features like collision sensors. This bundle includes a controller with a built-in screen and 3 batteries for up to 108 minutes of flight. It also includes an excellent bag and a set of ND filters. Read more Read less ▼

🇬🇧 UK DJI Prime Day deals

Lowest-ever price Save £100 DJI Osmo Pocket 3: was £389 now £289 at Amazon The DJI Osmo Pocket 3 is a pocket-sized gimbal camera built for creators, pairing a large 1-inch sensor with smooth three-axis stabilisation and crisp 4K/120p video to deliver impressively cinematic footage from a device that literally fits in your pocket. Read more Read less ▼

Save £115 DJI Osmo Pocket 3 Creator Combo: was £499 now £384 at Amazon The DJI Osmo Pocket 3 Creator Combo offers the DJI Mic, and tripod stand/grip, along with the pocket-sized gimbal camera built for creators, pairing a large 1-inch sensor with smooth three-axis stabilisation and crisp 4K/120p video to deliver impressively cinematic footage from a device that literally fits in your pocket. Read more Read less ▼

Save £55.95 DJI Neo: was £169 now £113.05 at Amazon The DJI Neo is a compact, lightweight drone that offers easy hands-free flying, intelligent subject tracking, stabilized 4K video, and simple controls for travel, social media, and everyday aerial content. Read more Read less ▼

Save £55.95 DJI Neo: was £169 now £113.05 at Amazon The DJI Neo is a compact, lightweight drone that offers easy hands-free flying, intelligent subject tracking, stabilized 4K video, and simple controls for travel, social media, and everyday aerial content. Read more Read less ▼

Save £73 DJI Mini 4K: was £242 now £169 at Amazon The DJI Mini 4K is a lightweight, beginner-friendly drone that combines stabilized 4K video, simple flight controls, and a compact folding design for travel, landscapes, and everyday aerial photography. Read more Read less ▼