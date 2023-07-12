Zhiyun launches its most powerful light yet, alongside a new light stick

Zhiyun is making a huge play to be the most exciting name in lighting right now. Today it is launching its latest Zhiyun Molus G200 light, which can produce up to 300W of lighting power in boost mode in a mind-blowingly small form factor. Not satisfied with just that, Zhiyun is also launching a new light stick, the Zhiyun Fiveray V60, with a boosted 100W of light.

This is only a few months after Zhiyun debuted its latest Molus X100 and G60 lights, for former of which got a five-star review from me as I was so impressed by the power, design, and form factor. With that in mind, let's dig into today's announcements.

Zhiyun Molus G200

(Image credit: Zhiyun)

The Zhiyun Molus G200 is an evolution of the Molus X100, keeping the small form factor and design that made that light so interesting, but now offering a standard 200W of lighting power. This power can be boosted to 300W using the G200's new MAX power settings, although it is a little light on details of how this works or how long MAX power can be maintained.

At peak brightness and at 1m, the Molus G200 can output 9,460 lux (without reflector) or 61,500 lux with ZHIYUN’s standard reflector. In MAX Extreme mode it offers 13,800 Lux (without reflector) 85,800 Lux (ZHIYUN standard reflector). CCT (colour correlated temperature) range spans from 2700K - 6500K and the G200 has a colour rendering index (CRI) of ≥95 and a television light consistency index (TLCI) of ≥97.

The Molus G200 cannot run on battery power or USB-C PD like the previous lights in the Molus range, instead the Molus G200 comes with a separate 0.91g wired controller that also throughputs power to the light. The controller has a display screen and two interactive buttons for setting brightness and color temperature as well as accessing lighting effects and music sync mode, to match the lights output to the beat of a song.

(Image credit: Zhiyun)

The Zhiyun Molus G200 looks as cool as expected from Zhiyun, and looks incredibly small, roughly palm-sized (for a large hand). The light itself weighs 2.21kg, and measures a compact 127mm x 67.5 mm x 225 mm (WxDxH). The G200's stand has a full 180º flexibility for more creative positioning, as well as a umbrella slot, although the G200 is also compatible with the Bowens mount for a very wide variety of accessories.

The Molus G200 is available right now, priced at $369 / £369. The Molus G200 kit includes the Molus G200 COB light; G200 Power adapter; Power cable; ZHIYUN standard reflector; quick start guide and storage bag.

Zhiyun Fiveray V60

(Image credit: Zhiyun)

The new Fiveray V60 is an updated version of Zhiyun's popular Fiveray F100 light stick. While the F100 was capable of displaying a wide variety of colours, Zhiyun has switched it up to just a variable color temperature for the Fiveray V60. This might have been a decision made to get incredible colour accuracy with Zhiyun quoting figures of CRI ≥96 and TLCI ≥98 over its colour temperature range of 2700K - 6500K.

The V60 also has a slightly lower constant brightness of 60W (compared to the F100's 100W), although when plugged into DC power, or the correct USB-C PD power, the V60 can enter into Max mode offering a full 100W of power.

The Fiverray V60 is operated using two dials on the side of the stick for brightness and color temperature, these settings can be viewed on the small screen built into the handle. Using the Zhiyun app, you can also directly control the V60, or groups of lights using your phone, as well as activate lighting effects including SOS, TV, broken light bulb, candle, lightning, fire. Finally music mode syncs with the beat offering another dynamic lighting experience.

(Image credit: Zhiyun)

The Zhiyun Fiveray V60 is available now and comes in two options, the The Fiveray V60 combo includes the V60 Light Wand, USB-C cable, quick start guide, storage bag, power adapter, adapter pouch, barndoors, diffuser, grid, and modifier manual and will cost $249 / £249. The Fiveray V60 can also be purchased alone for $169 / £169.