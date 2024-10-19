"Young people no longer practice photography" says Fujifilm

Fujifilm doesn't think young people take photos any more. So much so that its latest camera, aimed at young people, was designed for YouTube rather than photography.

"Young people no longer practice photography," asserted Franck Bernard, director of Fujifilm's photo division in France, in a recent interview.

It actually makes sense when you look at the new camera in question, the Fujifilm X-M5. Aside its marketing being built largely around content creation, there are telltale signs that vlogging is more important to it than photography.

There is no stabilization for stills, for example, but there is for video. The native sensitivity tops out at ISO12800, which is pretty mediocre for a photography camera in 2024. And there's no viewfinder, but there is 6.2K open gate capture.

The company clearly has a very specific sense of what its young customers are looking for – and where they are coming from.

(Image credit: Fujifilm)

"We realized that there was a real demand in this price segment, especially among young people. The smartphone is a springboard to this type of case, both in terms of price and audience," Bernard told Phototrend, during an interview at Salon de la Photo in Paris.

"Initially, this case was designed more for YouTubers: we can see it clearly with the three small microphones. But the more we look at this product, the more we realize that it could appeal to photographers. It has a very small size, it benefits from film simulations: this case will also be a lever for growth on the photography side as well."

Still, as he continued, there is the prevailing belief that young people are not interested in taking photos.

"The new generations are very complex. Young people no longer practice photography and do not buy the same devices as their parents or grandparents."

Obviously Fujifilm makes plenty of cameras aimed at photographers, from the Instax Mini 12 to the GFX 100 II. But it's certainly fascinating to see how it views young people's relationship with imaging.

