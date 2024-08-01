Yongnuo to launch new super-cheap Micro Four Thirds lens

Yongnuo looks set to launch a new lens for Micro Four Thirds cameras. The YN17mm F1.7M joins Yongnuo's existing 25mm F1.8 and 42.5mm F1.7 MFT offerings, giving Panasonic, Olympus, and OM System shooters greater choice of accessibly-priced lenses.

Unlike some budget third-party lenses which can offer good optical performance but lack niceties like AF, the YN17mm F1.7M features stepping motor autofocussing, as well as a full compliment of electrical contacts to communicate EXIF data with the host camera.

(Image credit: Yongnuo)

The optical stack consists of 10 elements arranged in 9 groups, comprising two aspherical elements and two low dispersion elements to reduce aberrations. The F1.7-F22 aperture range is controlled by a 7-blade aperture - not the most well-rounded diaphragm, but then this isn't a portrait lens designed for the smoothest possible bokeh.

In-keeping with the Micro Four Thirds ethos, the lens is light and compact, weighing just 180g and measuring 77.8mm long, with its 65.8mm diameter requiring small 52mm filters. The lens mount is also weather sealed, though the rest of the barrel is not, so the lens shouldn't be used in heavy downpours.

(Image credit: Yongnuo)

Despite the comprehensive specifications, the YN17mm F1.7M will supposedly retail for 988 Chinese Yuan - roughly $129/£101. Even factoring additional local taxes in different regions, it should still be a very competitively-priced lens.

