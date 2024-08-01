Yongnuo to launch new super-cheap Micro Four Thirds lens

Yongnuo looks set to launch a new lens for Micro Four Thirds cameras. The YN17mm F1.7M joins Yongnuo's existing 25mm F1.8 and 42.5mm F1.7 MFT offerings, giving Panasonic, Olympus, and OM System shooters greater choice of accessibly-priced lenses.

Unlike some budget third-party lenses which can offer good optical performance but lack niceties like AF, the YN17mm F1.7M features stepping motor autofocussing, as well as a full compliment of electrical contacts to communicate EXIF data with the host camera.

