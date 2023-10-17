Yet another Canon lens hit by supply issues in Japan

By Sebastian Oakley
published

New Canon wide-angle hits supply issues in its home country, just days after its announcement

Canon RF 10-20mm f/4L IS STM lens mounted to a Canon EOS R5

While camera manufacturers are churning out camera after camera, and lens after lens to give our creativity the freedom it deserves, it always leaves a bitter taste in my mouth when I hear that delays or nuts and bolts shortages are prolonging new gear getting in the hands of photographers. 

Unfortunately, we are at this crossroads again: now it's Canon with the recently announced new RF-mount wide-angle zoom, the Canon RF 10-20mm f/4 L IS, which is already delayed in its home country.

"Currently, we have received more orders than expected for the following products, and due to the impact of global parts supply, we are experiencing delivery delays," reads the official statement from Canon Japan (machine translated). 

"We would like to once again apologize for keeping our customers waiting for a long time. We will continue to take measures to ensure a stable supply of products so that we can deliver them as soon as possible. Thank you kindly for your understanding."

This statement comes just days after the official launch of the RF 10-20mm lens. It boasts an advanced rectilinear optical design for straight vertical lines even at the edges of the frame. Another key feature of such a wide lens is the new Peripheral Control Image Stabilizer, which compensates for the "wobble" at the corners of frame caused by the in-body image stabilization system.

This lens is set to be a big game-changer in the world of photography and videography, and it is a shame that Canon Japan has issued this statement as I'm sure there are many customers waiting. 

Even though the shortage hasn't yet struck outside Japan, my advice if you see the lens available is to buy it right away – it could be a while before it becomes a consistently in-stock product.

