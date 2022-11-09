Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro renders leaked

Xiaomi has been making a name for itself in the camera phone department since 2010, releasing a steady stream of models. It looks as if we might see a new model this year, thanks to new rumors.

In two separate collaborations, leaker extraordinaire, Steve McFly (@OnLeaks (opens in new tab)) gives us a first look at Xiaomi’s upcoming flagship, the Xiaomi 13 Pro and the vanilla Xiaomi 13. Both phones are eagerly awaited, and we expect them to now launch imminently.

The upcoming Xiaomi 13 is the successor to the Xiaomi 12 (opens in new tab) and the upcoming Xiaomi 13 Pro is the successor to the Xiaomi 12 Pro (opens in new tab). Let’s see what we can expect soon…

Xiaomi 13 Pro

In collaboration with Zoutons (opens in new tab), tipster Steve McFly (@OnLeaks (opens in new tab)) gives us a first look at Xiaomi’s upcoming flagship, the Xiaomi 13 Pro.

Good morning #FutureSquad! Let's start the week with your first and comprehensive look at the #Xiaomi13Pro! (360° video + crispy 5K renders + dimensions)On behalf of @Zoutons 👉🏻 https://t.co/rpTFzH7etj pic.twitter.com/qfFbWxD055November 7, 2022 See more

The 5K renders show a premium-looking smartphone with a curved display which @OnLeaks (opens in new tab) and Zoutons say is 6.65-inches, with a central punch-hole selfie camera. It’s leaked to measure approximately 163.0 x 74.6 x 8.8mm / 11.8mm including the rear camera bump.

(Image credit: @OnLeaks and Zoutons )

(opens in new tab)

Storage is said to be either 256 GB or 512 GB and we know to expect a triple camera system, but there are no available specs for this yet. Zoutons write that the new flagship may come with the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. Indeed, we are also expecting the Xiaomi 13 Pro to launch with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and this has indeed been leaked as a specification back last month by prolific tipster Yogesh Brar (opens in new tab).

Upcoming Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 * powered handsetsNovember - December- Xiaomi 13 / 13 Pro- Motorola X40 (Edge 40 Pro)- Vivo X90 Pro- iQOO 11 / 11 ProJanuary - March- Samsung Galaxy S23 series- OPPO Find X6 Pro- Realme GT 4- OnePlus 11- Redmi K60 GamingOctober 28, 2022 See more

Xiaomi 13

Tipster Steve McFly (@OnLeaks (opens in new tab)) also gives us a first look at the vanilla Xiaomi 13, via 5K renders and specifications, this time in collaboration with CompareDial (opens in new tab).

And now comes your very first look at the vanilla #Xiaomi13! (360° video + gorgeous 5K renders + dimensions)This time, on behalf of @CompareDial 👉🏻 https://t.co/onsIFSuoEx pic.twitter.com/jURxPnyYC0November 7, 2022 See more

The renders show a phone, which according to @OnLeaks (opens in new tab) and CompareDial (opens in new tab), has dimensions of 152.8 x 71.5 x 8.3mm / 10.3 mm including the rear camera bump, which we would describe as having an iPhone 14 (opens in new tab) look. The Xiaomi 12 (opens in new tab)’s curved screen has been replaced by a flat 6.2-inch screen with small bezels and a central hole-punch selfie camera at the top.

(Image credit: @OnLeaks / CompareDial, )

(opens in new tab)

The sides of the Xiaomi 13 look to be aluminium and again remind us of the iPhone 14 design.

Via the renders we can see the rear of the upcoming smartphone has a square camera bump with rounded edges, which is expected to house a triple camera system, which we don’t have specifications for.

(Image credit: @OnLeaks / CompareDial, )

(opens in new tab)

CompareDial lists the Xiaomi 13 as potentially having the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 but notes this is unconfirmed. As with the Xiaomi 13 Pro above, this is also what we expect and has been corroborated by a leak from prolific tipster Yogesh Brar.

Big leaks like this generally tend to signify that we can expect an official announcement soon, after which we expect the new smartphones to be released with plenty of time before Christmas.

