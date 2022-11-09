Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro renders leaked

By Rachael Sharpe
published

We expect the new camera phones to be announced imminently

Xiaomi 13 Pro
(Image credit: @OnLeaks and Zoutons )

Xiaomi has been making a name for itself in the camera phone department since 2010, releasing a steady stream of models. It looks as if we might see a new model this year, thanks to new rumors.

In two separate collaborations, leaker extraordinaire, Steve McFly (@OnLeaks (opens in new tab)) gives us a first look at Xiaomi’s upcoming flagship, the Xiaomi 13 Pro and the vanilla Xiaomi 13. Both phones are eagerly awaited, and we expect them to now launch imminently. 

The upcoming Xiaomi 13 is the successor to the Xiaomi 12 (opens in new tab) and the upcoming Xiaomi 13 Pro is the successor to the Xiaomi 12 Pro (opens in new tab). Let’s see what we can expect soon…

Xiaomi 13 Pro 

In collaboration with Zoutons (opens in new tab), tipster Steve McFly (@OnLeaks (opens in new tab)) gives us a first look at Xiaomi’s upcoming flagship, the Xiaomi 13 Pro. 

The 5K renders show a premium-looking smartphone with a curved display which @OnLeaks (opens in new tab) and Zoutons say is 6.65-inches, with a central punch-hole selfie camera. It’s leaked to measure approximately 163.0 x 74.6 x 8.8mm / 11.8mm including the rear camera bump. 

Xiaomi 13 Pro

(Image credit: @OnLeaks and Zoutons )
Storage is said to be either 256 GB or 512 GB and we know to expect a triple camera system, but there are no available specs for this yet. Zoutons write that the new flagship may come with the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. Indeed, we are also expecting the Xiaomi 13 Pro to launch with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and this has indeed been leaked as a specification back last month by prolific tipster Yogesh Brar (opens in new tab)

Xiaomi 13

Tipster Steve McFly (@OnLeaks (opens in new tab)) also gives us a first look at the vanilla Xiaomi 13, via 5K renders and specifications, this time in collaboration with CompareDial (opens in new tab).

The renders show a phone, which according to @OnLeaks (opens in new tab) and CompareDial (opens in new tab), has dimensions of 152.8 x 71.5 x 8.3mm / 10.3 mm including the rear camera bump, which we would describe as having an iPhone 14 (opens in new tab) look. The Xiaomi 12 (opens in new tab)’s curved screen has been replaced by a flat 6.2-inch screen with small bezels and a central hole-punch selfie camera at the top.

Xiaomi 13

(Image credit: @OnLeaks / CompareDial, )
The sides of the Xiaomi 13 look to be aluminium and again remind us of the iPhone 14 design. 

Via the renders we can see the rear of the upcoming smartphone has a square camera bump with rounded edges, which is expected to house a triple camera system, which we don’t have specifications for. 

Xiaomi 13

(Image credit: @OnLeaks / CompareDial, )
CompareDial lists the Xiaomi 13 as potentially having the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 but notes this is unconfirmed. As with the Xiaomi 13 Pro above, this is also what we expect and has been corroborated by a leak from prolific tipster Yogesh Brar

Big leaks like this generally tend to signify that we can expect an official announcement soon, after which we expect the new smartphones to be released with plenty of time before Christmas.  

Rachael Sharpe
Rachael Sharpe

Rachael is a British journalist with 18 years experience in the publishing industry. Since working on www.digitalcameraworld.com (opens in new tab), she’s been freelancing, and contributing to some of the world’s best-loved websites and magazines including T3.com and TechRadar.com and has also had a book, iPad for Photographers, published. She's currently acting as editor of 5GRadar.com - a website specializing in the latest cellular technology. 

