Xiaomi 12T Pro Daniel Arsham Edition digs deep into ‘fictional archaeology’

Today Xiaomi has announced a collaboration with celebrated New York based artist Daniel Arsham, working together to create the Xiaomi 12T Pro Daniel Arsham Edition, which the company describes as “an iconic design collision of the past, present and future within a contemporary artifact.” We must admit, it’s striking and in a good way.

“No longer use it as a phone but as a sculptural object” Daniel Arsham

“I’m always interested in bringing my work into arenas outside the typical artworld scenario. I approached the Xiaomi 12T Pro as a sculpture with a purpose outside of it as a functional object; in 20 years people who have this phone will no longer use it as a phone but as a sculptural object, linked to a particular moment in time and carrying it beyond its functionality,” says Daniel Arsham, via a press release.

If you don’t recognise Arsham’s name, you’ve likely seen his work (opens in new tab) before – he was responsible for the crystalized Pokemon sculptures that took over Tokyo earlier this year and has solo exhibitions everywhere from the Musée Guimet, Paris to Frieze Sculpture, in London.

For the Xiaomi 12T Pro, Arsham is said to have looked to his “Future Archeological” aesthetic, and experimented with creating the textures of his sculptural propositions of obsolescence and natural erosions, but this time on a smartphone. The eroded green patina features what looks to be bronze crystals and there is a nice shine to the device when you move it. There’s also a matching theme for the phone’s software with a live wallpaper that shifts depending on the motion of the phone, creating a cool 3D illusion.

Xiaomi 12T Pro Daniel Arsham Edition: Specifications

The Xiaomi 12T Pro Daniel Arsham Edition has the same specifications as the Xiaomi 12T Pro (opens in new tab). The headline specification being undoubtedly its 200MP primary camera, which is joined by just a paltry 8MP ultra-wide and a 2MP macro and a respectable 20MP front-facing selfie snapper.

A Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset powers the Xiaomi 12T Pro and there is a 6.67-inch 1220 x 2712 AMOLED screen, with a 120Hz refresh rate. There’s also a large 5,000mAh battery with the other highlight; 120W charging which gives a full charge in just 19 minutes!

Price and availability

The Xiaomi 12T Pro Daniel Arsham Edition will be available in a limited edition of 2000 devices, in Europe. Available from December 16th via highsnobiety.com (opens in new tab) mi.com (opens in new tab) and in the dedicated Xiaomi x Daniel Arsham Berlin pop-up store from December 16th until December 17th. It will set you back 899 euros (about £777/$928).

