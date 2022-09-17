Xiaomi 12T and 12T Pro tipped to launch next week

Xiaomi’s 12T, an anticipated mid-range smartphone that would essentially be a cheaper spin-off to the Xiaomi 12 and also the successor of the Xiaomi 11T could launch as early as next week, along with Xiaomi’s 12T Pro!

Xiaomi's T phones usually launch alongside a Pro version and the leak also mentions a budget tablet and some headphones. The leak comes via Abhishek Yadav on Twitter (opens in new tab), who has over 67K followers.

Xiaomi 12T, 12T Pro, Redmi Pad & Redmi Buds 4 Pro most probably launching next week globally. pic.twitter.com/x8GY2U0owVSeptember 14, 2022 See more

Apple iPhone 14 alternatives

As ever, there’s no way of knowing whether this leak is correct but we genuinely hope it is and it would be great to have some new mid-range handsets as alternatives to Apple’s expensive iPhone 14 family (opens in new tab), which sees the iPhone 14 launch with a starting price of £849 / $799 / AU$1,339. These two upcoming camera phones from Xiaomi will likely be very well-spec’d offerings with great cameras for a more realistic price point – the 11T Pro (opens in new tab) costs £599 and offers value, power, incredibly fast charging, and a 108MP camera.

The rumor mill seems to have been only concerned with the iPhone 14 until now, so there’s not much been tipped about the 12T or the 12T Pro. However, some leakers have suggested that the phones will feature a 200MP as seen in the recently announced Moto X30 Pro (opens in new tab) – something we feel may well be true as many manufacturers will now rush to release their own 200MP offerings…

Xiaomi T phones tend to all follow a pattern of having great cameras with useful features and all feature large good-looking screens. If the specs don’t change much other than the cameras outside of the 11T and 11T Pro (opens in new tab) they’ll still be great options.

