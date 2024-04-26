Will this adaptor tempt Canon DSLR users to use Nikon mirrorless cameras?

By Kalum Carter
Seamlessly adapt Canon DSLR lenses to Nikon Z mount with the new high-spec adapter from Megadap

Megadap EF to Z adapter
Lens adapters can play a big role in switching camera systems as they often allow you to carry on using your lens collection on new camera bodies. Megadap has just released a Canon EF to Nikon Z mount adapter with AF compatibility. 

Canon has made arguably some of the most popular DSLR cameras in history, with many people building a collection of lenses around cameras like the Canon 5D Mark IV. Now that the industry is transitioning towards mirrorless, knowing that you can still use your existing lenses can play a pivotal role in which mirrorless camera you choose, and with an adapter such as the Megadap EFTZ21 you are free to switch brands while doing so. 

