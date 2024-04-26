Will this adaptor tempt Canon DSLR users to use Nikon mirrorless cameras?

Lens adapters can play a big role in switching camera systems as they often allow you to carry on using your lens collection on new camera bodies. Megadap has just released a Canon EF to Nikon Z mount adapter with AF compatibility.

Canon has made arguably some of the most popular DSLR cameras in history, with many people building a collection of lenses around cameras like the Canon 5D Mark IV. Now that the industry is transitioning towards mirrorless, knowing that you can still use your existing lenses can play a pivotal role in which mirrorless camera you choose, and with an adapter such as the Megadap EFTZ21 you are free to switch brands while doing so.

(Image credit: Megadap)

Now I know that Canon and Nikon users are extremely loyal to their chosen brands, but those Canon DSLR shooters who have had their interest peaked by Nikon's retro Zf or sports flagship Nikon Z9 can now switch and keep using their existing lenses. Alternatively, the adapter opens up Canon's extensive EF lens lineup, of over 150 lenses, to Nikon users.

The Megadap EFTZ21 is compatible with both full-frame and APS-C Nikon cameras and the anti-vignetting opening design ensures unobstructed light entry, tailored to the camera’s CMOS photosensitive area.

Above: A video showcasing the Megadap EFTZ21 adapter

The adapter has a full electrical connection to both the camera and lens ensuring two-way communication. It fully supports AF functions for both Canon and third-party lenses such as Sigma, Tamron, and Samyang, and 'automatic aperture synchronization' provides quick aperture adjustments on both the camera body and lens.

The Megadap EFTZ21 goes above and beyond most adapters with a feature that I have not seen on any previous - a custom control ring. This is a fantastic idea and enables users to control settings such as aperture, ISO, and exposure compensation. In addition to the control ring, it also has an L-FN (function) button that is fully customizable, adding to the adapter's versatility.

(Image credit: Megadap)

Unlike many adapters, the Megadap EFTZ21 has a premium build quality constructed of pure copper bayonet mounts with pearl nickel plating. Professional matting allows the adapter to blend in seamlessly with modern and vintage cameras and lenses.

Other notable features include IBIS support, EXIF transmission, smooth AF during video capture, and the ability to upgrade firmware via the camera.

I am not as up-to-date with the adapter market as I perhaps should be, but this is by far one of the most advanced adapters I have seen, and you can see in the video above how well it works for both stills and video.

The Megadap EFTZ21 is available now for $299 | £299 | AU$400.

