When is a Fujifilm camera not a Fujifilm camera? When it's a Nikon…

By
published

When Fujifilm developed a sensor but didn't have a body to put it in, it borrowed one from Nikon. The result was a Frankenstein camera that needed SEVEN batteries…

FujiFilm FinePix S1 Pro on a desk
(Image credit: Ashley Pomeroy)

The Fujifilm FinePix S1 Pro was an early digital camera, launched back in 2000 when digital photography was very much in its infancy. As the name suggests, Fujifilm started out primarily as a manufacturer of film, but in the late Nineties it could see that cameras were going down the digital route and – undoubtedly fearing that film would very soon be on borrowed time – began developing camera sensors.

And it came up with a terrific one (for the time), based on CCD technology, which arguably captured the colors and tones that Fujifilm film was famous for. The problem was, it didn't have a camera body to put it in. So it repurposed the Nikon N60 (known as the F60 outside North America) film camera.

TOPICS
Adam Waring
Adam Waring
News Editor

Prior to joining digitalcameraworld.com as News Editor, Adam was the editor of N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine for seven years, and as such is one of Digital Camera World's leading experts when it comes to all things Nikon-related. 

Whether it’s reviews and hands-on tests of the latest Nikon cameras and lenses, sharing his skills using filters, tripods, lighting, L brackets and other photography equipment, or trading tips and techniques on shooting landscapes, wildlife and almost any genre of photography, Adam is always on hand to provide his insights. 

Prior to his tenure on N-Photo, Adam was also a veteran of publications such as PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine, so his wealth of photographic knowledge isn’t solely limited to the Big N. 

