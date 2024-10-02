What the Flip!? The rise and abrupt fall of the pioneering digital video camera

The Flip Video camera sold like hotcakes and was once the USA's favorite camcorder, so why was it axed at the height of its success?

Remember the Flip Video camera? You'd be forgiven if not, but in the mid-noughties this pocket-sized video recorder had taken the world by storm. Created by startup Pure Digital Technologies, it was a truly innovative bit of tech for its time.

Slimline, simple to use and powered by a couple of AA batteries, the handheld device soon outsold the best camcorders, which still used old-fashioned magnetic videotape to record footage; the Flip Video instead recorded directly to its built-in flash memory, which could be easily shared by plugging it into a computer's USB port.

