Weekly Wash: the 5 biggest camera news stories of the week (Oct 27)

It's been a truly wild week in the world of camera news, mainly due to Canon going absolutely bananas with technology – showing off a 250MP camera and giving full-frame ISO performance to an APS-C camera.

Two more crazy cameras made their debuts, with Leica dropping a $25,000 platinum camera and Lomography launching "the world's best instant camera". But maybe the most bonkers story of the week goes to DJI, which just sued the US Department of Defence.

So let's get right to it – these are the five biggest camera news stories of the week…

Canon shows off 250MP camera

For the first time, Canon has presented its 250MP image sensor inside a prototype camera to the public.

The move comes amid fresh rumors that the long-awaited 100MP Canon "unicorn camera" might finally be coming to market next year, setting new standards for full-frame image sensors.

However, this 250MP LI8020SA sensor – originally announced back in 2015 and quietly brought to market in 2020 – is not full frame, or even APS-C, but adopts the APS-H format. This 29.35 x 18.88mm sensor is larger than APS-C but smaller than full frame, with a 1.3x crop factor. APS-H sized sensors were used by Canon for the EOS-1D series from 2001, up until the Canon EOS-1D Mark IV which launched in 2009…

Ful story: Mic drop: Canon just revealed a 250MP camera

Leica celebrates 70 years with a platinum M-A camera

The Leica M series of cameras is widely regarded as one of the greatest of all time, and has been used by many photography icons since its initial release in 1954.

Now, 70 years on, Leica is celebrating with a special edition and extremely limited platinum-plated Leica M set that includes a platinum Leica M-A camera, a Leica Apo-Summicron-M 50mm f/2 Asph lens, a new Leicavit M fast winder, and an anniversary book presenting its long history as the photographer's dream camera.

Used for everything from documentary and street to portraiture and fine art, the M series enables users to capture stunning images while staying engaged in the present and prepared to capture the decisive moment…

Full story: Leica celebrates 70 years of its rangefinder cameras with a limited-edition platinum M-A collectors' kit

Canon just gave full-frame ISO range to an APS-C camera

Canon has just done something amazing that I didn't even know was possible: it has massively boosted the EOS R7's ISO range, giving this APS-C camera the sensitivity of a full-frame body – and it's been done via the magic of firmware.

Announced at the China International Public Security Products Expo, the Canon EOS R7's sensitivity just rocketed from ISO32000 (51,200 expanded) to ISO204800.

"Through the ISO expansion firmware upgrade, the ISO204800 sensitivity enables the EOS R7 to have stronger shooting capabilities in extremely low light conditions, and can capture more details"…

Full story: This APS-C camera just got full frame ISO performance

Is this really "the world's best instant camera?"

Lomography has launched the Lomo’Instant Wide Glass, a new addition to its instant camera range offering 'unmatched' quality.

At Digital Camera World, we are no strangers to bold claims when provided with a press release. However, the Lomo’Instant Wide Glass ranks among the top, with Lomography stating that the new instant camera is the "best instant camera on Earth," boasting "unmatched sharpness and unbelievable color."

DCW editor James Artaius put these claims to the test in his review. "The Lomo'Instant Wide Glass is my favorite wide instant camera," he concluded, adding that, "In terms of pure performance, I'd put this right up there with the (three times more expensive) Polaroid I-2"…

Full story: Lomography launches "the world’s best instant camera!"

DJI is suing the US Department of Defence

DJI, the world's largest commercial and consumer drone manufacturer, is taking on the US Department of Defence (DoD) for accusing it of being part of China's military and so putting a legal clamp on its sales in the USA.

The DoD has labeled the company, which puts it on a list that dramatically affects its ability to sell in the US. This isn't the same as the current customs "misunderstanding", but that hostility may be affecting DJI's robust policy response.

In this case, DJI argues that it "is neither owned nor controlled by the Chinese military." It says that the DoD has made an "unlawful and misguided decision" and, the crux of the matter, DJI has "lost business deals, been stigmatized as a national security threat, and been banned from contracting with multiple federal government agencies"…

Full story: DJI vs The Pentagon: Drone company takes on the US Department of Defence

