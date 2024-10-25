Leica celebrates 70 years of its rangefinder cameras with a limited-edition platinum M-A collectors' kit

The Leica M series of cameras is widely regarded as one of the greatest of all time and has been used by many photography icons since its initial release in 1954.

70 years on, Leica is celebrating with a special edition and extremely limited platinum-plated Leica M set that includes, a platinum Leica M-A camera, a Leica APO-Summicron-M 50mm f/2 ASPH lens, a new Leicavit M fast winder, and an anniversary book presenting its long history as the photographers' dream camera.

Used for everything from documentary and street to portraiture and fine art, the M series enables users to capture stunning images while staying engaged in the present and prepared to capture the decisive moment.

Platinum Leica M-A camera. Limited edition out of 250. (Image credit: Leica)

The Leica M3 signified the first of Leica's M rangefinder cameras when released in 1954, and from that point on it has been used to capture countless culturally significant moments throughout history. The M3 represented a change for Leica introducing its then-unique rangefinder and since then, the M system has been consistently developed while keeping its signature look and purpose.

The M series of cameras has always been at the forefront of innovative camera technology. The Leica M6 introduced integrated exposure metering, the Leica M9 was the first digital full-frame rangefinder camera, and the M (Typ 240) was the first to use a CMOS sensor.

The boundaries continued to be pushed into the digital age with the Leica M Monochrom revolutionizing digital black-and-white photography, and the most recent model, the Leica M11-P is the world’s first camera with the ability to verify authentic digital images through Content Authenticity Initiative (CAI).

Head of design at Leica Mark Shipard says, "The quality and craftsmanship of the materials, the sense of precision in every movement, the soft click of the shutter release and the visual clarity of the viewfinder all combine to create an experience that goes far beyond just taking pictures".

New York City, 2000. Taken with a Leica M by Elliott Erwitt (Image credit: © Elliott Erwitt / Magnum Photos)

Gambia, 1997. Taken with a Leica M6 by Stephen Dupont (Image credit: © Stephen Dupont)

The limited special edition is called the 'Leica M Edition 70' and includes the Leica M-A camera specially designed to replicate the aesthetic of the M3, a Leica APO-Summicron-M 50mm f/2 ASPH lens, a Leicavit M fast winder, and a film container – all of which are platinum-plated!

The editioned set is so limited that only 250 copies are available. The Leica M Edition 70 will be available in selected Leica Stores from early 2025, for $25,000 / £19,000 (Australian pricing to be confirmed).

London, 2006. Taken with a Leica MP by Matt Stuart (Image credit: © Matt Stuart)

The set includes a new book titled Leica M, which looks back on the last seven decades of the Leica M-System. It is more than 250 pages long and includes detailed essays, iconic photographs, and a chronological account of the system to date. The resulting book pays homage to the system's perfect balance between intricate design and creative freedom, providing it with a revered status.

"This book is also a huge ‘thank you’ to all the people who worked with the M and on the M: photographers, employees, customers, and friends of what we call ‘the Leica family," states Dr. Andreas Kaufmann, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Leica Camera AG.

In addition to being included in the set, the Leica M book will be available at Leica Stores and the Leica Online Store individually from November 5 for $45 / £45.

Check out our guides to the best Leica cameras, the best Leica M lenses, and the best Leica alternatives.