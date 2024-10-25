Leica celebrates 70 years of its rangefinder cameras with a limited-edition platinum M-A collectors' kit

The iconic rangefinder camera turns 70 this year, and Leica has released a shiny new special-edition M-A camera set

70 years of Leica M
The limited-edition Leica M Edition 70 consists of a Leica M-A, an APO-Summicron-M 50mm f/2 ASPH lens, and a fast winder (Image credit: Leica)

The Leica M series of cameras is widely regarded as one of the greatest of all time and has been used by many photography icons since its initial release in 1954.

70 years on, Leica is celebrating with a special edition and extremely limited platinum-plated Leica M set that includes, a platinum Leica M-A camera, a Leica APO-Summicron-M 50mm f/2 ASPH lens, a new Leicavit M fast winder, and an anniversary book presenting its long history as the photographers' dream camera.

Kalum Carter
Kalum Carter
Staff Writer

Kalum Carter is a photographer, photo editor and writer based in the UK, and for almost a decade he has worked with brands and publications to create, edit, and sequence imagery. Having recently graduated with a Master's Degree in Photography from the University of the West of England (UWE), Kalum joined Digital Camera World as a Staff Writer, covering news, reviews, and his biggest passion – photography books! 

Kalum's photography has been published and exhibited around the world, and he continues to photograph on a project-by-project basis. He is currently working on a personal project capturing the people and landscape of Gower, South Wales. Currently untitled, this body of work will be exhibited for the National Trust later this year.   

 

