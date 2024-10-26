This APS-C camera just got full frame ISO performance

I didn't even know this was possible: Canon just gave full-frame ISO performance to this APS-C camera

Canon has just done something amazing that I didn't even know was possible: it has massively boosted the EOS R7's ISO range, giving this APS-C camera the sensitivity of a full-frame body – and it's been done via the magic of firmware.

Announced at the China International Public Security Products Expo, the Canon EOS R7's sensitivity just rocketed from ISO32000 (51,200 expanded) to ISO204800.

The editor of Digital Camera World, James has 21 years experience as a journalist and started working in the photographic industry in 2014 (as an assistant to Damian McGillicuddy, who succeeded David Bailey as Principal Photographer for Olympus). In this time he shot for clients like Aston Martin Racing, Elinchrom and L'Oréal, in addition to shooting campaigns and product testing for Olympus, and providing training for professionals. This has led him to being a go-to expert for camera and lens reviews, photo and lighting tutorials, as well as industry news, rumors and analysis for publications like Digital Camera Magazine, PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine, N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine, Digital Photographer and Professional Imagemaker, as well as hosting workshops and talks at The Photography Show. He also serves as a judge for the Red Bull Illume Photo Contest. An Olympus and Canon shooter, he has a wealth of knowledge on cameras of all makes – and a fondness for vintage lenses and instant cameras.

