DJI vs The Pentagon: Drone company takes on the US Department of Defence

By
published

DJI strikes back at the bans facing it by suing the US Defence Department

DJI Air 3S
(Image credit: Future)

DJI, the world's largest commercial and consumer drone manufacturer, is taking on the US Department of Defence (DoD) for accusing it of being part of China's military and so putting a legal clamp on its sales in the USA.

The DoD has labeled the company, which puts it on a list that dramatically affects its ability to sell in the US. This isn't the same as the current customs "misunderstanding", but that hostility may be affecting DJI's robust policy response.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Adam Juniper
Adam Juniper
Managing Editor

With over 20 years of expertise as a tech journalist, Adam brings a wealth of knowledge across a vast number of product categories, including timelapse cameras, home security cameras, NVR cameras, photography books, webcams, 3D printers and 3D scanners, borescopes, radar detectors… and, above all, drones. 

Adam is our resident expert on all aspects of camera drones and drone photography, from buying guides on the best choices for aerial photographers of all ability levels to the latest rules and regulations on piloting drones. 

He is the author of a number of books including The Complete Guide to Drones, The Smart Smart Home Handbook, 101 Tips for DSLR Video and The Drone Pilot's Handbook

TOPICS

Related articles