Lomography launches "The world’s best instant camera!"

Lomography launches the Lomo’Instant Wide Glass, a new addition to its instant camera range offering 'unmatched' quality.

At Digital Camera World, we are no strangers to bold claims when provided with a press release. However, the Lomo’Instant Wide Glass ranks among the top, with Lomography stating that the new instant camera is the "best instant camera on earth," boasting "unmatched sharpness and unbelievable color."

(Image credit: Lomography)

While we can't verify these claims without testing the camera ourselves, we can see from the specifications that it offers improved optical performance compared to other Lomography cameras in its range, particularly due to the inclusion of a new glass lens.

The multicoated 90mm glass lens enables users to capture a sharper image than plastic due to the improved optical clarity, especially when shooting directly to the camera's Fujifilm Instax Wide film. This, in turn, provides richer colors and sharper details, especially when utilizing its minimum focusing range of just 30cm.

A sample image from the Lomo’Instant Wide Glass (Image credit: Lomography)

Lomography claims to have developed the Lomo’Instant Wide Glass with studio and fashion photography in mind, being able to provide instant professional film prints while on set. This can enable the photography crew to get an idea of the final outcome before committing to a look or setup.

The instant camera enables the user to manually adjust and refine certain settings, such as shutter speed, which ranges from 8s to 1/250s and, to a certain extent, aperture with its automatic f/8, f/22, and manual fixed f/22 aperture modes.

Other notable features include a tripod mount for increased stability, a PC-Sync port, built-in flash, exposure compensation, and multiple exposure modes.

As with most Lomography cameras, there are also more ways to get creative. The camera comes with colored gel filters, a Splitzer lens attachment, and a remote control lens cap that features a shutter release button and timer switch.

The Lomo’Instant Wide Glass is available now for $279 / £249 / AU $299. This may just be the best Lomography camera, but whether it is the greatest instant camera on earth is for the users to decide.

(Image credit: Lomography)

