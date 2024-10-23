Lomography launches "The world’s best instant camera!"

By
published

The new Lomo’Instant Wide Glass from Lomography comes with some pretty bold claims, will it live up to the hype?

Lomo’Instant Wide Glass
(Image credit: Lomography)

Lomography launches the Lomo’Instant Wide Glass, a new addition to its instant camera range offering 'unmatched' quality.

At Digital Camera World, we are no strangers to bold claims when provided with a press release. However, the Lomo’Instant Wide Glass ranks among the top, with Lomography stating that the new instant camera is the "best instant camera on earth," boasting "unmatched sharpness and unbelievable color."

Kalum Carter
Kalum Carter
Staff Writer

Kalum Carter is a photographer, photo editor and writer based in the UK, and for almost a decade he has worked with brands and publications to create, edit, and sequence imagery. Having recently graduated with a Master's Degree in Photography from the University of the West of England (UWE), Kalum joined Digital Camera World as a Staff Writer, covering news, reviews, and his biggest passion – photography books! 

Kalum's photography has been published and exhibited around the world, and he continues to photograph on a project-by-project basis. He is currently working on a personal project capturing the people and landscape of Gower, South Wales. Currently untitled, this body of work will be exhibited for the National Trust later this year.   

 

