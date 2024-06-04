Watch out MacBook! New ASUS ProArt laptops are a content creator's dream

ASUS has revealed a new range of ProArt laptops at Computex 2024. The ProArt range is targeted at photographers, videographers and digital artists and features high-end components designed to make light work of even the most demanding workloads.

The newly-launched ProArt models feature Copilot - Microsoft's AI conversational assistant that helps you search, perform tasks, generate text and create images based on written or spoken ideas. ASUS also includes creator-focussed AI apps like StoryCube: a smart asset-management app loaded with AI assistance to help with scene organisation and clip generation. The included MuseTree app lets you generate more creativity through simple graphical interactions, while intelligently storing and managing ideas at all times. The new laptops feature a dedicated Copilot key for quick access to the everyday AI companion.

ASUS ProArt P16

ASUS ProArt P16 (Image credit: ASUS)

The largest new ProArt laptop is the 16-inch ProArt P16. It's powered by AMD's latest Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 processor which includes an NPU (neural processing unit) capable of 50 TOPS (TOPS, an acronym for 'trillion operations per second', is a measurement of integer maths performance; the background processing behind AI algorithms like Copilot. A nVidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU takes care of the ProArt P16's graphical processing, itself capable of a TOPS score of 321. This makes the ProArt P16 the first AI PC of its kind built for advanced AI workflows across creativity, gaming and productivity, while also offering faster performance with apps like DaVinci Resolve and Adobe Premiere Pro.

ASUS ProArt PX13

ASUS ProArt PX13 (Image credit: ASUS)

For those that prefer a slightly more portable laptop, there's the 1.38 kg 13-inch ProArt PX13. This is a convertible/2-in-1 laptop with a 360° hinge that allows seamless flipping between laptop, tent, stand or tablet modes. The PX13 boasts a top-end Lumina OLED display capable of 100% DCI-P3 color coverage, a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, HDR with up to 600 nits of peak brightness, and an impressive Delta E <1 colour accuracy. Processing power again comes from the same AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 processor / GeForce RTX 4070 GPU combo as in the larger ProArt P16, giving the ProArt PX13 comparable AI processing performance to its larger sibling. ASUS has also included cutting-edge connectivity like Wi-Fi 7, twin USB4 ports and a handy UHS-II micro SD card reader.

ASUS ProArt PZ13

ASUS ProArt PZ13 (Image credit: ASUS)

Lastly is the ultra-compact and ultra-portable ProArt PZ13 detachable laptop. Weighing only 0.85kg, it gets the same 3K Lumina display as the ProArt PX13, but here it can be magnetically detached from the keyboard to become a standalone tablet. It also packs a microSD slot and Copilot+ AI capability courtesy of its AI-enabled Snapdragon processor, while featuring a large 70WH battery and IP52-rated dust and water resistance.

(Image credit: ASUS)

All ProArt laptops come with a free three-month Adobe Creative Suite subscription, as well as a free six-month CapCut membership - a video editing program from the company behind TikTok. The membership gives access to premium features and thousands of assets, magical AI tools, and a stock library.

The ProArt P16, PX13 and PZ13 are available to pre-order now, priced from $1,899.99/£2,599, $1,699.99/£1,999, and £1,199, respectively.