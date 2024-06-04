Watch out MacBook! New ASUS ProArt laptops are a content creator's dream

ASUS has revealed a new range of ProArt laptops at Computex 2024. The ProArt range is targeted at photographers, videographers and digital artists and features high-end components designed to make light work of even the most demanding workloads.

The newly-launched ProArt models feature Copilot - Microsoft's AI conversational assistant that helps you search, perform tasks, generate text and create images based on written or spoken ideas. ASUS also includes creator-focussed AI apps like StoryCube: a smart asset-management app loaded with AI assistance to help with scene organisation and clip generation. The included MuseTree app lets you generate more creativity through simple graphical interactions, while intelligently storing and managing ideas at all times. The new laptops feature a dedicated Copilot key for quick access to the everyday AI companion.

