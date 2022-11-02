Vivo X90 specifications leaked: Zeiss camera phone with better chip + sensor

Details of the expected Vivo X90 series of smartphones, expected to launch in December, have leaked online. The line-up is expected to include three smartphones – the Vivo X90, X90 Pro, and X90 Pro+.

Notorious tipster Digital Chat Station (opens in new tab), via TechGoing (opens in new tab), has leaked, via Chinese social media site Weibo, that the Vivo X90 will feature a 1.5K resolution display and be powered by the Dimensity 9200 (its predecessor the Vivo X80 was powered by the Dimensity 9000 chipset), which hasn’t actually been officially announced yet.

The Zeiss-branded camera that the Vivo flagships use are also to get a bigger one-inch sensor, according to GSMarena (opens in new tab), for its main 50MP camera. The telephoto camera is rumorord use a pixel-binned 64MP telephoto camera, that will output 16MP images.

Courtesy of TechGoing (opens in new tab), we know that the rumored Dimensity 9200 chip is coming, as it has appeared on the AnTuTu benchmarks. The SoC has recorded a total score of 1,266,102 – a total of a CPU score of 273,413, a GPU score of 550,767, a memory score of 246,809, and a UX score of 195,113. It’s tipped to launch next month, ahead of the X90 in December and is said to be equipped with a Cortex X3 main CPU. It’s rumored that the X90 AND x90 Pro will use this new chip.

Digital Chat Station has also alleged that the X90 will carry support for 120W fast charging – he previously leaked it will have a 4,700mAh dual-cell battery – and will offer improved dust and water resistance over its predecessor, albeit without an IP68 rating. Camera wise, he tips the smartphone to feature a Sony triple rear camera system, consisting of a 50MP primary, 12MP ultra-wide and 12MP telephoto portrait.

Vivo X90 Pro+: Specifications

TechGoing (opens in new tab) has also provided intel on the Vivo X90 Pro+, which is rumored to come with a Samsung 6.78-inch AMOLED E6 display, which will support a 2K resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and 1440Hz high-frequency dimming. Under the bonnet, the X90 Pro+ is said to boast a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Chip.

