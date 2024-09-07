Sales of vintage cameras from Leica, Bronica, Kodak and Polaroid have soared 1600% – apparently all due to wedding trends
(Image credit: Vintage Cash Cow)
What goes around, comes around – and this is certainly true in photography, as vintage cameras as much as 100 years old have seen a 1600% surge in sales over the summer months.
It's not just luxury names like Bronica and Leica cameras, either; classic Kodak cameras and Polaroid cameras are also among the old-school analogs, all of which have seen retailers like Vintage Cash Cow in England expand inventory by five times the normal capacity in order to keep up.
"We've upped our camera consignment levels from under 100 in January to over 500 over the last two months," says Brittney Green-Asquith, auction coordinator at Vintage Cash Cow, a specialist reseller of antiques, valuables and unwanted vintage items.
The force behind the true vintage camera trend, though, seems to be weddings.
"There's been an astonishing increase in demand for retro cameras in recent months, driven largely by couples looking to remember their special day with a touch of nostalgia," notes Green-Asquith.
"The appeal of timeless images especially resonates with brides and grooms who want their photos to stand out.
"Undoubtedly spurred on by a growing appreciation across the board for all things vintage, the trend is a great example of old meeting new to create something truly special."
I can attest that a number of my pro friends who shoot weddings also keep a Hasselblad or Mamiya in their kit bag to take some "prestige shots" for the happy couple.
Not only does this enable them to get photos with unique analog qualities, but it also adds to the perceived value of a wedding shoot. When the happy couple see a "big fancy old camera" come out, they feel like they're getting true value and something extra special.
While I'm always thrilled to see film cameras revived, this renewed interest does of course push up prices of old camera bodies – though it does mean that, if you've got an analog camera gathering dust, now is a pretty good time to get a good price for it.
"If you have any old cameras lying around, then it's worth taking a closer look and speaking to an expert about their value, you never know how much they might be worth," concludes Green-Asquith.
The editor of Digital Camera World, James has 21 years experience as a journalist and started working in the photographic industry in 2014 (as an assistant to Damian McGillicuddy, who succeeded David Bailey as Principal Photographer for Olympus). In this time he shot for clients like Aston Martin Racing, Elinchrom and L'Oréal, in addition to shooting campaigns and product testing for Olympus, and providing training for professionals. This has led him to being a go-to expert for camera and lens reviews, photo and lighting tutorials, as well as industry news, rumors and analysis for publications like Digital Camera Magazine, PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine, N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine, Digital Photographer and Professional Imagemaker, as well as hosting workshops and talks at The Photography Show. He also serves as a judge for the Red Bull Illume Photo Contest. An Olympus and Canon shooter, he has a wealth of knowledge on cameras of all makes – and a fondness for vintage lenses and instant cameras.