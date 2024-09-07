Vintage camera sales SKYROCKET 1600% – and it's all down to fancy weddings

Sales of vintage cameras from Leica, Bronica, Kodak and Polaroid have soared 1600% – apparently all due to wedding trends

What goes around, comes around – and this is certainly true in photography, as vintage cameras as much as 100 years old have seen a 1600% surge in sales over the summer months. 

It's not just luxury names like Bronica and Leica cameras, either; classic Kodak cameras and Polaroid cameras are also among the old-school analogs, all of which have seen retailers like Vintage Cash Cow in England expand inventory by five times the normal capacity in order to keep up.

