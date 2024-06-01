Bloody hell… now Gen Zers are taking photos on old 4MP iPhones

What's the latest Gen Z photo trend? Not content with using 2000-era compact cameras, now it's taking photos on old iPhones

There appears to be a new photo trend among Gen Zers: taking photos with old iPhones, in particular the 5MP iPhone 4 released back in 2010. 

It feels like the natural extension of the well documented Gen Z trend of taking photographs with Y2K-era compact cameras, rather than modern mirrorless cameras

