Updated DJI Fly app now supports full feature set of Mini 3 Pro drone

While getting your hands on the latest DJI Mini Pro 3 drone might currently be difficult due to backed-up pre-orders, if you do happen to have one, DJI has updated its DJI Fly app so that the sub 250g Mini Pro 3 is now supported. Thanks to a firmware update, all of the features that were promised at the DJI Mini 3 Pro launch are now available too.

The new firmware version (01.00.0100) ensures the support for Hyperlapse, True Vertical Shooting, FocusTrack, Advanced Pilot Assistance Systems (APAS) 4.0, MasterShots, QuickShots, QuickTransfer, Panorama capture and more.

You'll need to ensure that your controller is also updated to the correct firmware.

A new DJI RC remote was launched at the same time as the Mini 3 Pro and this uses the DJI O3 video transmission system. The DJI RC has a 5.5-inch touchscreen and the DJI Fly app already integrated which means that you don't have to connect it to a phone. doesn’t require connecting to a phone.

If you're using the DJI RC-N1 remote controller, you'll need to have the firmware version 04.14.0117, while the DJI RC needs to be version 01.00.0100.

The DJI Mini Pro 3 is arguably the best entry-level, highly portable drone that's excellent for hobbyists and beginners – so no wonder it's sold out already. If you're looking for the best price on the DJI Mini Pro 3 or just looking to find out where you can actually buy one, keep checking our deals page here.

