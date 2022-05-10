LIVE report: Watch the DJI Mini 3 Pro camera drone launch here

DJI is launching next camera drone: the DJI Mini 3 Pro , which is preparing for take-off in a few hours time.

While there's been no official comment from DJI will on what it will unveil at its 'A Twist in the Plot' event today, numerous leaks point toward it being dedicated to the latest iteration of its pint-size drone.

How to watch the DJI drone launch

The best way to watch is by keeping track of the DJI YouTube channel, which already has people lined up and waiting for the news to hit as and when it happens, better still we have included the livestream above and you can sit back and follow along with the announcement as soon as we hear about it LIVE on Digital Camera World.

The livestream is set to kick off at 9am ET / 2pm BST / 11pm AEST