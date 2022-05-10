Live
LIVE report: Watch the DJI Mini 3 Pro camera drone launch here
Watch the DJI Mini Pro 3 launch event LIVE with us as the company unveils its latest camera drone
Sebastian Oakley
DJI is launching next camera drone: the DJI Mini 3 Pro , which is preparing for take-off in a few hours time.
While there's been no official comment from DJI will on what it will unveil at its 'A Twist in the Plot' event today, numerous leaks point toward it being dedicated to the latest iteration of its pint-size drone.
How to watch the DJI drone launch
The best way to watch is by keeping track of the DJI YouTube channel, which already has people lined up and waiting for the news to hit as and when it happens, better still we have included the livestream above and you can sit back and follow along with the announcement as soon as we hear about it LIVE on Digital Camera World.
The livestream is set to kick off at 9am ET / 2pm BST / 11pm AEST
From the apparently leaked spec sheet, it looks as if the Mini Pro 3 will have a top speed of 57kmph, while the lens will have an 82.1-degree field of view, which is an equivalent format of 24mm lens, again take these with a pinch of salt as no official comment has been made by DJI.
It’s expected to include features that were missing before, such as obstacle avoidance sensors, it could have a larger battery with flight autonomy and perhaps even a 1-inch sensor with an f/1.7 lens – which would be a game changer regardless of whether you’re using it for photos or videos.
Although DJI hasn't put out any official statements about its release dates or specs, the most recent and exciting leak is a DJI Mini Pro 3 spec sheet from Sony Alpha Rumors via Twitter account Jasper Ellens suggesting the model will have a new Sony 48MP sensor. If this is true, the Sony Quadpixel sensor design will be similar to the one used by the OM-1 digital camera.
DJI first started off its popular drone series with the DJI Mavic Mini in October 2019, which at the time of release was a pretty unique offering, packing a 2.7K camera into a body under 250g. That family now includes the more recent DJI Mini SE and the DJI Mini 2.
DJI Mini 3 drone: what we know so far
The new drones didn't launch on the 28 April as some rumors predicted, and now that same rumor mill is suggesting that today, 10 May could be the official launch date. In a few we will now for certain!
