Up to $3,800 in discounts! Save a fortune with these Pentax 645 deals

If you have been debating on upgrading from your full frame camera to medium format (opens in new tab), now might be the best possible time to upgrade thanks to these ridiculously good deals on Pentax 645 lenses, and even a Pentax 645Z (opens in new tab) bundle from B&H, with a potential saving of up to $3,800 – you can literally get four lenses for the price of one!

Now these are quite possibly the lowest prices that these lenses, and the Pentax 645Z, are ever going to go – and that's including in the Black Friday camera deals (opens in new tab). We would recommend picking up these deals across the Pentax 645 medium format system now before they are all gone. As always we have the best deal below to ease your buying decisions – but at this price, if you can, you best buy all the lenses that you need right now, as they are even beating existing second-hand deals, and these are brand new with warranty!

(opens in new tab) Pentax FA 645 300mm f/4| $4,796.95 |$996.95 (opens in new tab)

SAVE $3,800 at B&H You read that right, get this 300mm with a massive saving, and take your medium format photography to the next level.

(opens in new tab) Pentax 645Z + 75mm kit| $7,696.90 |$4,996.90 (opens in new tab)

SAVE $2,700 at B&H If you're looking to upgrade to medium format this is quite possibly the best choice for those familiar with DSLRs. The Pentax 645Z features a 51.4MP CMOS sensor measuring 43.8mm x32.8mm, with weather sealing and an ISO range from 100-204,800 this beats Hasselblad and Phase One for the fraction of the price!

(opens in new tab) Pentax FA 645 150-300mm f/5.6| $2,696.95 |$996.95 (opens in new tab)

SAVE $1,700 at B&H One of the most versatile zooms in the Pentax medium format lineup this 150-300mm has a constant f/5.6 aperture throughout the zoom range while providing added reach to capture wildlife or sports.

(opens in new tab) Pentax FA 645 400mm F/5.6| $2,896.95 |$996.95 (opens in new tab)

SAVE $1,900 at B&H Reach further for less with this outstanding deal on the longest autofocus telephoto for the Pentax 645 medium format system. At this price, it is a steal!

