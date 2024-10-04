Two new Voigtlander top-class manual prime lenses for Nikon Z-mount on way

By
published

The APO-LANTHAR 35mm f/2 and 50mm f/2 Aspherical II are next-gen versions of lenses that were discontinued just a couple of years after launch

Voigtlander APO-LANTHAR 35mm &amp; 50mm F2 Aspherical II lenses in Nikon Z-mount
These new primes promise premium quality, but won't be available for a month or two – in the meantime, you may be able to pick up their predecessors at a bargain price (Image credit: Voigtlander)

Two new Voigtlander lenses for Nikon Z-mount have been announced. The APO-Lanthar 35mm f/2 Aspherical II and APO-Lanthar 50mm f/2 Aspherical II are updated 'Mark II' versions of the company's lenses of the same name – only omitting the 'II' bit at the end.

This explains the sudden discontinuation of the original lenses just a couple of years after their launch. The 35mm f/2 II lens is due to arrive in November 2024, while the 50mm f/2 II should be in the shops in December 2024.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Adam Waring
Adam Waring
News Editor

Prior to joining digitalcameraworld.com as News Editor, Adam was the editor of N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine for seven years, and as such is one of Digital Camera World's leading experts when it comes to all things Nikon-related. 

Whether it’s reviews and hands-on tests of the latest Nikon cameras and lenses, sharing his skills using filters, tripods, lighting, L brackets and other photography equipment, or trading tips and techniques on shooting landscapes, wildlife and almost any genre of photography, Adam is always on hand to provide his insights. 

Prior to his tenure on N-Photo, Adam was also a veteran of publications such as PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine, so his wealth of photographic knowledge isn’t solely limited to the Big N. 

TOPICS

Related articles