The retro look is trending – both in the design of the camera itself and the images – but getting that old school look is a balance between choosing the right gear and editing. That’s why PolarPro’s newest film-inspired camera filter comes bundled with editing presets. The PolarPro CineGold is a warming diffusion lens filter that’s designed to mimic the look of Kodak Porta 400 film.

The CineGold uses a 1/2 strength diffusion to help create blooms of light around light sources and dial back some of the digital camera sharpness. That’s mixed with a warming effect to create a golden hour look even when shooting with artificial light sources or well ahead of sunset.

(Image credit: PolarPro)

I recently tried out the PolarPro McKinnon 135 Gold Mist, a 1/4 diffusion filter, and I loved the results, but the blooms of light and reduced sharpness still needed the film simulations built into my camera or editing after the fact to really get that film-like look. That’s why I think bundling the filter with a set of presets or LUTs that complete the look is an excellent idea. The trick to getting a film-like look is both in the gear and the edit, so why not combine the two?

The filter will come bundled with presets and LUTs for compatibility with multiple editing programs (and the LUT file should also be compatible with in-camera LUTs that support .cube files, as well as video editing software). The purchase of the physical camera lens filter includes the digital download of four different preset/LUT files for Porta 400 Cine, Golden Hour, Dream Chrome, and Gold Fade.

Image 1 of 4 With the CineGold straight out of a Sony camera, and with the Porta 400 Cine preset applied (Image credit: PolarPro) With the CineGold straight out of a Sony camera, and with the Golden Hour preset applied (Image credit: PolarPro) With the CineGold straight out of a Sony camera, and with GOld Fade applied (Image credit: PolarPro) With the CineGold straight out of a Sony camera, and with Dream Chrome applied (Image credit: PolarPro)

PolarPro says the CineGold filters are inspired by Kodak Porta 400 film. Along with softening the image and creating warm colors, the look is also designed for softer contrast and “pastel rolloff,” the company says. The premium glass filters also use an engineered aluminum frame, PolarPro says.

The PolarPro CineGold filter is available in several sizes for threading onto a camera lens, a 4x5 sheet filter, or a magnetic mount Helix MagLock. The threaded filters are among the most affordable, ranging from about $70 to $100 (about £52 / AU$108 to £74 / AU$155), while the 4x5 and MagLock variants retail for about $200 (about £148 / AU$309). The filters are available from PolarPro.com.

