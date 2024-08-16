Tired of running out of space while filming on your phone? SmallRig has you covered

By
published

Smallrig Universal 2-in-1 SSD Clamp answers the prayers of content creators who don't have enough storage for their videomaking needs

SmallRig Universal 2-in-1 SSD Clamp
(Image credit: SmallRig)

Are you tired of running out of space while filming on your phone? SmallRig has you covered with the new SmallRig Universal 2-in-1 SSD Clamp.

SmallRig is a leading manufacturer of everything you could need for your camera rig, and it seems like every week it releases a new product to make our lives as filmmakers that much easier. This release is focused on the growing trend of content creation, especially those who use their phones for video.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Kalum Carter
Kalum Carter
Staff Writer

Kalum Carter is a photographer, photo editor and writer based in the UK, and for almost a decade he has worked with brands and publications to create, edit, and sequence imagery. Having recently graduated with a Master's Degree in Photography from the University of the West of England (UWE), Kalum joined Digital Camera World as a Staff Writer, covering news, reviews, and his biggest passion – photography books! 

Kalum's photography has been published and exhibited around the world, and he continues to photograph on a project-by-project basis. He is currently working on a personal project capturing the people and landscape of Gower, South Wales. Currently untitled, this body of work will be exhibited for the National Trust later this year.   

 

Related articles