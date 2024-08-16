Are you tired of running out of space while filming on your phone? SmallRig has you covered with the new SmallRig Universal 2-in-1 SSD Clamp.

SmallRig is a leading manufacturer of everything you could need for your camera rig, and it seems like every week it releases a new product to make our lives as filmmakers that much easier. This release is focused on the growing trend of content creation, especially those who use their phones for video.

The SmallRig Universal 2-in-1 SSD Clamp does exactly what it says on the cover, enabling the user to clamp an external SSD to your camera/phone rig or directly to your phone.

Cameraphone video technology has come on leaps and bounds over the last few years and it has become the go-to for social media content creators, but it also has the power to create high-end movies. I recently wrote about ¡Suerte!, a short film shot entirely on an iPhone 15 Pro Max, and it looked exceptional.

One of the downsides to using a phone, however, is the lack of storage space it offers, which is why this new SSD clamp delivers more than at first glance.

The product itself, much like all SmallRig products is expertly designed and considered making it easy to use and connects external SSD drives to the phone via USB-C, enabling more storage and the security that what you capture will be saved.

The 2-in-1 element of the clamp refers to the dual way in which it can be mounted, either via a cold shoe to a cage or via MagSafe technology which mounts it directly to the phone (phones compatible with MagSafe). This provides the user with versatility and quick mounting options while on the move, which is usually the case when shooting on your phone!

It also comes with a magnetic sticker which enables you to mount the clamp on other surfaces such as a laptop. This makes it extremely convenient when swapping the SSD from the shooting rig to the editing station.

The clamp is compatible with most SSDs on the market, including the popular Samsung T7 and T9, and other hard drives with a thickness of 8.0 - 16.0mm. The SSD is protected when in the clamp, as silicone padding on the inner edge provides security against scratches.

The SmallRig Universal 2-in-1 SSD Clamp is available now for $29.99 / £30.90 / AU $49.90, either directly from SmallRig or SmallRig stockists such as Amazon and B&H.

Although targeted primarily toward smartphones, the clamp can of course be used for cameras also by use of the coldshoe mount. The versatility and simple design nature of the clamp means it is also possible to swap out the SSD for a small or phone power bank, providing it fits the dimensions.

