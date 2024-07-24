'Shot on iPhone' is no longer a meme! As Apple TV film is shot on the iPhone 15 Pro Max

By
published

Short film ¡Suerte! was shot entirely on an iPhone and features some extremely impressive visuals!

¡Suerte!
(Image credit: Apple)

I have always believed that the best way to market a product is by showing potential users examples of what it's capable of creating. Apple has always been great at this, and although the 'Shot on iPhone' campaign has been referenced in countless memes, its most recent example is nothing short of impressive.

¡Suerte! is a short film developed for Apple TV that follows a young musician's journey through Mexico in search of inspiration. The 13-minute Mexican film includes intimate moments, dynamic action sequences, and close-up portrait shots, all filmed in various environments using an iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Kalum Carter
Kalum Carter
Staff Writer

Kalum Carter is a photographer, photo editor and writer based in the UK, and for almost a decade he has worked with brands and publications to create, edit, and sequence imagery. Having recently graduated with a Master's Degree in Photography from the University of the West of England (UWE), Kalum joined Digital Camera World as a Staff Writer, covering news, reviews, and his biggest passion – photography books! 

Kalum's photography has been published and exhibited around the world, and he continues to photograph on a project-by-project basis. He is currently working on a personal project capturing the people and landscape of Gower, South Wales. Currently untitled, this body of work will be exhibited for the National Trust later this year.   

 

Related articles