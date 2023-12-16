Samsung T7 SSD review

The Samsung T7 SSD is a superb piece of kit. It is incredibly well-built with a beautiful metallic case that is available in three different color finishes. The robust build gives it a drop rating of up to 2m which is plenty for most users. The read speed of 1050MB/sec and write speed of 1000MB/sec is reasonable but not the quickest on the market. I think all that lets it down is the fact that it only has a 3-year warranty compared to 5 years for most competitors and the well-known brand results in a slightly pricier SSD. That being said, you get what you pay for and this mid-range SSD delivers exactly what most customers will need.

The Samsung T7 SSD is a super portable, well-built external storage drive with excellent security. The hyper bevelled edges and metallic case makes this device incredibly satisfying to hold and nice to look at. The robust case also suggests it'll stand the test of time.

The read and write speeds of the T7 are comparable with almost all of its competitors such as the Sandisk Extreme Portable SSD V2 and the Western Digital My Passport SSD.

Samsung T7: Specifications Connection: USB 3.2 Gen 2 (10 Gbps)

Capacities: 500GB, 1TB, 2TB

Read: 1050 MB/sec

Write: 1000 MB/sec

Drop rating: Up to 2m

Security: AES 256-bit hardware encryption

Color options: Red, blue or black

Weight: 58g

Size: 85 x 57 x 8.0 mm

The T7 is available with three different capacities including 500GB, 1TB and 2TB. These all offer sequential read speeds up to 1050 MB/sec and sequential write speeds up to 1000 MB/sec. These speeds benefit from a USB 3.2 Gen 2 interface enabling 10 Gbps.

As far as security goes the T7 has everything it needs with the ability to utilise an AES 256-bit hardware encrypted password. The robust metal case helps to ensure all that data stays safe inside and is drop resistant up to 2m.

I couldn't find any operating or non-operating temperatures in their specs but thanks to it's Dynamic Thermal Guard it's able to withstand and control heat. This means it'll stay below 48ºc at all times.

Samsung T7: Design & Handling

One of the biggest selling points of the T7 is its design and build. It's hard to find a sleeker looking portable SSD on the market. The smooth metal case is as solid as a rock with absolutely zero give when I applied reasonable force to any side of the case. The curved edges means it feels really nice in the hand and the sharp cut ends give it a solid feel.

This is one of the heaviest external SSDs available, weighing in at 58 grams. It's still more than light enough to be portable and to throw it in your bag. I even think the extra weight makes it feel more substantial and enables it to sit more solidly on the desk.

There is no rubber in sight so if you're after a rugged soft touch case with a similar spec then you'll need to go for something like the SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD V2.

The supply cable is longer than most competitors and measures 18 inches. This is far better than shorter alternatives as the device can be placed further away from your machine.

Samsung T7: Performance

When thinking about performance of an external SSD you're probably thinking about the read/write speeds. Most portable SSDs will be light enough and small enough to be carried anywhere but you'll want to make sure that when you have it all set up that it's going to move your files around fast enough.

The listed sequential read speed is 1050 MB/sec and the write speed is 1000 MB/sec. That's puts it squarely up against the SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD V2 and Western Digital My Passport SSD. Faster read/write speeds are available from the likes of the Samsung X5 Portable SSD and the Kingston XS2000.

Alongside speed it's important to consider how robust the device is. If you're storing your data on an external drive that is being moved around then making sure it stays safe inside is paramount. I had no concerns with the T7. It boasts a drop rating of up to 2m and the metal case keeps it protected from any bumps and knocks. There is nothing flimsy about the engineering either, your data isn't going anywhere.

There are no advertised operating temperatures and non-operating temperatures but that's not to say that they haven't thought about this important performance element. I had no problems with it getting too hot, probably due to the Dynamic Thermal Guard that is supposed to keep it below 48ºc.

Samsung T7: Final Verdict

Samsung's T7 SSD is a credit to Samsung. It has a gorgeous sleek design that will look good on any desk its placed on. The case is solid metal and robust enough to endure all reasonable knocks and drops. It also comes in three different colours which is nice if you want to pick your style. The read/write speeds are comparable with almost all competitors although fast speeds are available elsewhere. The SSD has all the security you need and is light enough and small enough for any professional on the go.

Alternatives

If you're looking for a portable external SSD with a similar spec then options include the SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD V2 and Western Digital My Passport SSD. These are also both cheaper than the T7. If you want faster read/write speeds then you could go for the Kingston XS2000.