This under-the-radar DJI deal isn't part of Prime Day, but saves $400!

If you look on Amazon, you'll find the DJI Power 1000 priced, reasonably competitively for a 1kWh power station, at around $999. That's all well and good, but check the DJI online store, though, and there is a whopping 40% discount on the power station I just reviewed – at least in America.

That deal, which was meant to just be an introductory one, is still there – apparently only until July 17 – despite the fact that in other stores the official RRP ($999) is now the asking price.

A similar set of significant price reductions is available on the smaller (and lighter) DJI Power 500, which might have a bit less energy, but is a lot more portable!

DJI Power 1000 | was $999 | now $599

Save $400 at DJI.com store This easy-to-use power station is whisper quiet, has 1024 Wh and can provide a stable output at 2200W, and can fast charge selected DJI drones like the Mavic 3, Air 3, and Inspire 3. Fully charges in 70 minutes, or via solar with an adapter.

DJI Power 500 | was $499 | now $379

Save $12 at DJI.com store This easy-to-use power station is similar to its bigger, heavier brother – still whisper quiet and able to fast charge DJI drones – but with half the capacity at 512 Wh it is more portable.

As the drones expert at Digital Camera World, I try a lot of DJI products. DJI drones do, after all, still deservedly occupy most of the spots on the best camera drones guide, and I was excited when the company entered the power station space because I thought it'd make it easier to fly for longer. I've also tested other similar power stations.

The highlight reel of my review of the DJI Power 1000 found it might have lacked a few refinements for campers or other users, for drone fans (and anyone for whom power, speed, and silence were the key factors) it is undoubtedly a brilliant solution.

Sadly the deal doesn't seem to appear on the DJI store pages in all markets, but in the USA it's definitely going to be there for the Prime Day period.

In other news, DJI drones might be around a long time too, so it might be worth it. Just a thought!