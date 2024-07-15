This under-the-radar DJI deal isn't part of Prime Day, but saves $400!

By
published

When DJI launched its DJI Power 1000 and DJI Power 500 there were amazing discounts – and they're still there

DJI Power 1000 deal
(Image credit: Future)

If you look on Amazon, you'll find the DJI Power 1000 priced, reasonably competitively for a 1kWh power station, at around $999. That's all well and good, but check the DJI online store, though, and there is a whopping 40% discount on the power station I just reviewed – at least in America. 

That deal, which was meant to just be an introductory one, is still there – apparently only until July 17 – despite the fact that in other stores the official RRP ($999) is now the asking price.

DJI Power 1000was $999 now $599Save $400 at DJI.com store

DJI Power 1000 | was $999 | now $599
Save $400 at DJI.com store This easy-to-use power station is whisper quiet, has 1024 Wh and can provide a stable output at 2200W, and can fast charge selected DJI drones like the Mavic 3, Air 3, and Inspire 3. Fully charges in 70 minutes, or via solar with an adapter.

View Deal
DJI Power 500was $499 now $379Save $12 at DJI.com store

DJI Power 500 | was $499 | now $379
Save $12 at DJI.com store This easy-to-use power station is similar to its bigger, heavier brother – still whisper quiet and able to fast charge DJI drones – but with half the capacity at 512 Wh it is more portable.

View Deal

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Adam Juniper
Adam Juniper
Managing Editor

With over 20 years of expertise as a tech journalist, Adam brings a wealth of knowledge across a vast number of product categories, including timelapse cameras, home security cameras, NVR cameras, photography books, webcams, 3D printers and 3D scanners, borescopes, radar detectors… and, above all, drones. 

Adam is our resident expert on all aspects of camera drones and drone photography, from buying guides on the best choices for aerial photographers of all ability levels to the latest rules and regulations on piloting drones. 

He is the author of a number of books including The Complete Guide to Drones, The Smart Smart Home Handbook, 101 Tips for DSLR Video and The Drone Pilot's Handbook

Related articles