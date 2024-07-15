This under-the-radar DJI deal isn't part of Prime Day, but saves $400!

If you look on Amazon, you'll find the DJI Power 1000 priced, reasonably competitively for a 1kWh power station, at around $999. That's all well and good, but check the DJI online store, though, and there is a whopping 40% discount on the power station I just reviewed – at least in America.
That deal, which was meant to just be an introductory one, is still there – apparently only until July 17 – despite the fact that in other stores the official RRP ($999) is now the asking price.
DJI Power 1000 | was $999 | now $599
Save $400 at DJI.com store This easy-to-use power station is whisper quiet, has 1024 Wh and can provide a stable output at 2200W, and can fast charge selected DJI drones like the Mavic 3, Air 3, and Inspire 3. Fully charges in 70 minutes, or via solar with an adapter.
DJI Power 500 | was $499 | now $379
Save $12 at DJI.com store This easy-to-use power station is similar to its bigger, heavier brother – still whisper quiet and able to fast charge DJI drones – but with half the capacity at 512 Wh it is more portable.