This is the most EXPENSIVE Cyber Monday deal I've ever seen, but it's still $2,000 off and I want it!

When you hear the word 'Leica' you know whatever the product it's going to be the most luxurious it can ever be, but all that luxury comes at a price, and my oh my have I found the most EXPENSIVE Cyber Monday deal that I've ever cast my eye upon – far out of reach for most of us, but still just under $2,000 off to make it a 'good deal' for the few.



Running now, until December 3rd 2024, you can elevate your home cinema experience this holiday season by bringing stunning visuals to your gatherings. When you purchase a Leica Cine 1 “100” or “120” projector, and you’ll receive a complimentary matching Leica “100” or “120” ALR screen valued at $1,995! - That's a hearty saving if your pockets are big enough.

was $10,990 now $8,995 at Leica Camera SAVE $1,995 at Leica USA. While this is extremely expensive – it is the best cinema experience anyone can wish for – with a cool $1,995 off!

The Leica Cine 1 projectors are engineered to deliver unparalleled picture quality, color accuracy, and iconic design, offering viewers an immersive cinematic experience. This all-in-one entertainment system brings the magic of cinema right into your living room, providing the very best Leica experience.



With its sleek aluminum housing, automatic dust cover, and perforated speaker, the design emphasizes sophisticated functionality. When paired with high-performance ALR screens, these projectors transform any space into a true movie theater.



Even Mike Giannattasio, President of Leica Camera USA, is excited about this deal commenting:

“During this holiday season, we’re thrilled to offer our customers an opportunity to enhance their home entertainment systems, by combining our state-of-the-art projectors with the perfect screen, we aim to redefine the cinematic experience in your own home.”



This promotion is perfect for someone looking to upgrade their home theater setup or gift a loved one the ultimate in cinematic technology – I wish I had friends like that!