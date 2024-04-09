This is "MiMi" – the world's smallest mirrorless camera

While we previously reported on the world's small mirrorless camera from Yachica-I'm Back, the official specs have now been announced – and they might surprise some of you.

The official Kickstarter for the "MiMi" (Micro Mirrorless Camera) was funded within a record amount of time for this unique camera. A massive $269,962 / £212,145 / AU$406,310 raised right off the bat, which exceeded its target goal of $8,761 / £6,910 / AU$13,234.

This new camera will come in white, blue, black or red colorways (the latter two having been added, post-funding) and will feature the following specs:

• Sensor: 12MP 1/2.3" CMOS (Sony IMX117)

• Processor: Novatek

• Resolution: 12MP 4032 x 3024 (40MP 7320 x 5490 / 20MP 5120 x 3840 / 16MP 4608 x 3456 via interpolation)

• Sensitivity: ISO100-3200

• Video: 4K (30 mins), 2K (40 mins), FullHD (50 mins) MP4 H.264

• Display: 2-inch capacitive articulating touchscreen

• Battery: 3.7V 1,350mAh

• Connectivity: USB-C, WiFi, HDMI

• Memory: microSD card (up to 128Gb)

• Dimensions: 77mm W x 50mm H



Of note, the image sensor is the same one used in last-gen action cameras such as the GoPro Hero 4 and 5 Black. According to the campaign:

"Our initial design includes a 1/2.33-inch sensor. During the production phase, we'll assess if there's a larger sensor option that fits within our budget. If feasible, we may upgrade to a larger sensor. Otherwise, we'll stick with the specified sensor or choose one of similar size and quality."

Three native optics are offered at launch: a standard 8.6mm lens that's a 50mm equivalent in full frame terms (which may also serve as a macro lens), a wide-angle 3.4mm / 20mm lens, and a telephoto 25.7mm / 150mm.

Since the MiMi has no autofocus system, all lenses are manual focus – and a lens adapter offering support "for larger-format camera lenses, such as Nikon, Canon, Sony, and more… from SLR, DSLR, and mirrorless cameras" is promised.

(Image credit: Yashica-I'm Back)

Various camera, lens and accessory choices are available at varying price points via the crowdfunder. As an illustration, consider the MiMi Starter Kit priced at $239 / £187 / AU$360 (regularly $299 / £235 / AU$450).

This comprises the Micro Mirrorless Camera, tripod, selfie stick, USB-C cable, camera wrist strap and remote control. Prices increase for higher-tier options, with an anticipated shipping date of November 2024.

"The partnership between Yashica and I'm Back suggests a collaborative effort to blend Yashica's brand legacy with modern technology," says I'm Back CEO, Samuel Mello Medeiros.

"This fusion of tradition and innovation may result in a product that appeals to both traditionalists and tech enthusiasts alike!"

While this camera is certainly a unique offering in the camera industry, I'm sure this will be a product that will either be loved by many or by the few – either way, it's a unique one for sure. You can take a look at some sample images and video here.

A post shared by YASHICA (@yashica.official) A photo posted by on

