This £940 Canon EOS R6 Mark II deal was so unbelievable I had to buy one!

By
Contributions from
published

I grabbed an Canon R6 II for under £1k - and the discount is instant, so no need for complicated cashback shenanigans!

Black Friday camera deals don't get any crazier that this! I have just bought a Canon EOS R6 Mark II for just £940 from John Lewis! The amazing price was just so good, I simply couldn't resist - as this is over £1,000 less than we have seen this go for before. 

It might well be a listing error, but as well as dropping the price of this pro-spec full-frame mirrorless camera by over £250 overnight - there is also a code you can apply that gets you a further £780 off the cost. It was a deal that was too good to miss! 

Canon EOS R6 Mk IIwas £2,779now£940Save £1719 at John Lewis code CANON780

Canon EOS R6 Mk II | was £2,779 | now £940
Save £1719 at John Lewis In our Canon EOS R6 Mark II review , we said that this camera "makes mincemeat of other hybrids" and we mean every word. It's Canon's fastest camera and with more AF tracking modes, it's a real beast. Use the code CANON780 at checkout to get this price

View Deal

Chris George
Chris George

Chris George has worked on Digital Camera World since its launch in 2017. He has been writing about photography, mobile phones, video making and technology for over 30 years – and has edited numerous magazines including PhotoPlus, N-Photo, Digital Camera, Video Camera, and Professional Photography. 

His first serious camera was the iconic Olympus OM10, with which he won the title of Young Photographer of the Year - long before the advent of autofocus and memory cards. Today he uses a Nikon D800, a Fujifilm X-T1, a Sony A7, and his iPhone 15 Pro Max.

He has written about technology for countless publications and websites including The Sunday Times Magazine, The Daily Telegraph, Dorling Kindersley, What Cellphone, T3 and Techradar.

