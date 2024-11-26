This £940 Canon EOS R6 Mark II deal was so unbelievable I had to buy one!

Black Friday camera deals don't get any crazier that this! I have just bought a Canon EOS R6 Mark II for just £940 from John Lewis! The amazing price was just so good, I simply couldn't resist - as this is over £1,000 less than we have seen this go for before.

It might well be a listing error, but as well as dropping the price of this pro-spec full-frame mirrorless camera by over £250 overnight - there is also a code you can apply that gets you a further £780 off the cost. It was a deal that was too good to miss!

Canon EOS R6 Mk II | was £2,779 | now £940

Save £1719 at John Lewis In our Canon EOS R6 Mark II review , we said that this camera "makes mincemeat of other hybrids" and we mean every word. It's Canon's fastest camera and with more AF tracking modes, it's a real beast. Use the code CANON780 at checkout to get this price

The EOS R6 II has got a 24.2MP sensor, is capable of shooting at 40fps, features new AF tracking modes and captures video as oversampled 6K – this camera was announced in November 2022 as a replacement for the first-generation EOS R6, offering Canon fans a more powerful full-frame mirrorless option with plenty of bells and whistles. It's an excellent option for anyone looking to upgrade from the now-aging EOS RP and EOS R or for someone wanting to get their hands on one of the best hybrid mirrorless cameras on the market today.

The EOS R6 Mark II is physically almost identical to the original R6, but there are some noteworthy changes that make this a better body to handle.

Inside, the sensor resolution has been upped from 20.1MP in the older camera to 24.2MP. The sensor-based electronic shutter can now rattle off continuous shooting at up to 40fps, and Canon promises it has reduced the rolling shutter distortion compared to the R6. There's even a RAW Burst Mode that can capture raw images at 30fps with a 0.5 second pre-shooting buffer, making this ideal for sport shooters.

To complement the high frame rates, Canon has improved the AF performance here. In addition to the existing body, eye, face, head, and animal recognition (now expanded to horses and zebras – yes, you read that right), the R6 II can recognize cars, motorcycles, aircraft, and trains too.

In terms of video capture, the R6 II now shoots 4K/60p using the full width of the sensor (the Mark I R6 has a 1.07x crop). It can also output 6K ProRes RAW to select Atomos external recorders along with focus breathing compensation with compatible lenses, finally catching up with Sony.

